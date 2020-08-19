Barack Obama calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Former US president Barack Obama has called Donald Trump's a threat to todemocracy.

Mr Obama was speaking at the Democratic National Convention, as heendorsed his former deputy Joe Biden to beat Mr Trump in November.


Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday said the "basic tenants" of "our democracy" are at stake in the 2020 election and urged voters to cast their ballots this November.

Harris makes history while Obama and Clinton slam Trump at DNC Day 3

 Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for Vice President Wednesday during the third night of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News..
Democrats Nominate Harris for Vice President, as Obama Lashes Trump

 Senator Kamala Harris became the first woman of color on a major party ticket, while former President Barack Obama condemned President Trump by name and issued a..
Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday said President Donald Trump has failed to grow into the job and has only used the "awesome power" of the presidency to help himself and his friends.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for a boycott of Goodyear tires, accusing North America's largest tire maker of "playing politics" by forbidding workers from donning his "Make America Great Again" hats. Gloria Tso reports.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has appeared to cast doubt onwhether US President Donald Trump will accept election result in November. Areporter asked Ms McEnany: "Is the president saying if he doesn’t win thiselection, then he will not accept the results unless he wins?" She replied:"The president has always said he’ll see what happens and make a determinationin the aftermath."

Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nomination

 Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party's presidential ticket. In her acceptance speech, Harris argued she and..
Three young climate activists will address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. This group includes U.S. Youth Climate Strike co-founder Alexandria Villaseñor. They will be testifying to how Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will address climate change. Villaseñor is an ally of famed Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, reports HuffPost. Villaseñor will speak from the arboretum on the campus of the University of California.

 The Democratic vice presidential candidate contrasted Joe Biden and President Trump in her speech at the Democratic convention.
 U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday endorsed her former rival Joe Biden's economic plan, urging voters to back the Democratic nominee at the Democratic..
Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish debuted a new song at the Democratic National Convention, but not before urging viewers to vote.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar previews tonight's history-making VP speech by Kamala Harris. 'Every little girl and boy in America, especially African Americans, Indian Americans, they're going to look at that screen tonight and they're going to think anything and everything is possible' Kamala Harris will take her turn in the spotlight on Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention. She will portray her story as the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, reports CNN.

Former US President Barack Obama on Wednesday assailed his successor, Donald Trump, as deeply unfit...
Former US President *Barack Obama* in early excerpts released from his speech for the Democratic...
Former President Obama sharply criticized Trump during a pointed speech at the DNC.

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on day three of the DNC.

It was a historic night for Democrats as they nominated the first woman of color to a national ticket, Sen. Kamala Harris, and Wednesday night, she had to make her case while getting help from a..

