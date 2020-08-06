Portland police declare riot for second night

Police declared a riot on Wednesday for a second night in the U.S. city of Portland after demanding the breakup of a protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, calling it an unlawful assembly.
CRPF IG Rajesh Kumar on August 17 informed that at least one militant seemed to have suffered major injuries and dog aquad has been called for search operation. "Three jawans - 2 from CRPF and 1 from police - succumbed to their injuries. Area cordoned off. Additional troops of Army, CRPF and Police have been called. Search operation underway. We found a lot of blood, so at least one militant seemed to have suffered major injuries. Dog squad has been called," said Kumar on terrorist attack on joint naka party of CRPF and Police in Baramulla, JandK
Violence broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was attacked during the violence. Srinivasamurthy said, "Yesterday some unknown people set my house on fire, they hurled petrol bombs. Police should investigate and take action against culprits. If this can happen to an MLA, what would happen to others? I have spoken to Home Minister, Police officials and my party leaders over the incident. Action should be taken against accused. All those who did this are not from my constituency, they are outsiders. It will be good if I get security." At least two people died in the violence.
Footage shows the protests in Portland, Oregon, on Monday night (August 17). Demonstrations sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement have continued for more than 80 days following the death of George..