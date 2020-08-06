Portland police declare riot for second night

Bengaluru violence: 'Good if I get security', says Cong MLA whose residence got burnt



Violence broke out in Bengaluru on August 11 late night over an alleged inciting social media post. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was attacked during the violence. Srinivasamurthy said, "Yesterday some unknown people set my house on fire, they hurled petrol bombs. Police should investigate and take action against culprits. If this can happen to an MLA, what would happen to others? I have spoken to Home Minister, Police officials and my party leaders over the incident. Action should be taken against accused. All those who did this are not from my constituency, they are outsiders. It will be good if I get security." At least two people died in the violence.

