Portland police declare riot for second night

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Police declared a riot on Wednesday for a second night in the U.S. city of Portland after demanding the breakup of a protest near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, calling it an unlawful assembly.


Related videos from verified sources

Police Fire Smoke Bombs At Protesters In Portland [Video]

Police Fire Smoke Bombs At Protesters In Portland

Footage shows the protests in Portland, Oregon, on Monday night (August 17). Demonstrations sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement have continued for more than 80 days following the death of George..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:07Published
Police declare an unlawful assembly in Portland Friday night [Video]

Police declare an unlawful assembly in Portland Friday night

Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night as hundreds of people gathered near a shared law enforcement building on the east side of the city during the 71st consecutive day of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published
Portland protesters set fire outside precinct [Video]

Portland protesters set fire outside precinct

Local media in Portland, Oregon report that protesters against systemic racism have gathered for the 69th straight night in that city, although crowd numbers have lowered significantly since state..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published