Kamala Harris accepts VP nod, making history

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:34s - Published
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, in a night that also saw speeches from political powerhouses Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, and former President Barack Obama.

Gloria Tso reports.


Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency [Video]

Kamala Harris blasts 'chaos and incompetence' of Donald Trump's presidency

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, promisingshe and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven byracial and partisan divides. The California senator, the first black runningmate for a major party, told the virtual Democratic National Convention of hermother instilling a vision of "our nation as a beloved community - where allare welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from or who we love".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published

Kamala Harris speech: What was the verdict on how she did?

 The California senator made history to formally accept the Democratic VP nomination. How did she do?
BBC News

These are the women who introduced Kamala Harris at the DNC

 She was introduced by a trio of women​ important to her: Her sister Maya Harris, her niece Meena Harris and her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff.
CBS News

Highlights From the Democratic National Convention: Night 3

 Kamala Harris made history in accepting her official nomination for the vice presidency: She became the first woman of color to join a major party’s national..
NYTimes.com

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Barack Obama hits out at Trump's 'reality show' presidency [Video]

Barack Obama hits out at Trump's 'reality show' presidency

In a speech at the Democratic National Convention, former US president BarackObama has said that Donald Trump has shown "no interest in putting in thework" during his term in the White House. Obama suggested that President Trumphas used the position as a "reality show".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published
Obama: 'Basic tenets' of democracy 'at stake' [Video]

Obama: 'Basic tenets' of democracy 'at stake'

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday said the "basic tenants" of "our democracy" are at stake in the 2020 election and urged voters to cast their ballots this November.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:45Published
Barack Obama calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy [Video]

Barack Obama calls Donald Trump a threat to democracy

Former US president Barack Obama has called Donald Trump's a threat to todemocracy. Mr Obama was speaking at the Democratic National Convention, as heendorsed his former deputy Joe Biden to beat Mr Trump in November.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Harris makes history while Obama and Clinton slam Trump at DNC Day 3

 Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for Vice President Wednesday during the third night of the Democratic National Convention. CBS News..
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Hillary Clinton urges voters to prevent Trump from 'stealing way to victory' [Video]

Hillary Clinton urges voters to prevent Trump from 'stealing way to victory'

Hillary Clinton has called on Democrat voters to turn out in “overwhelming”numbers for the November election, to ensure Donald Trump does not “sneak orsteal his way to victory”. Addressing the Democratic National Convention onWednesday from her home in Chappaqua, New York, Ms Clinton said she had spokento a number of Americans who wished they had voted in the last election, orvoted differently.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:58Published

Democrats Have Their Doubts About Biden’s Bipartisan Bonhomie

 Twelve years after he left the Senate, a President Biden would find a Capitol that is far more partisan and less open to deal-making than the one that shaped his..
NYTimes.com

‘He Stiffed Our Party’: Bloomberg Doubts Resurface Before D.N.C. Speech

 Michael Bloomberg’s appearance on the final night of the Democratic convention has reignited questions about his pledge to throw his fortune behind the effort..
NYTimes.com

Hillary Clinton Hillary Clinton 67th U.S. Secretary of State, former New York senator and First Lady

Clinton: This isn't a 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' election [Video]

Clinton: This isn't a 'woulda, coulda, shoulda' election

2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday urged Americans to vote in droves this November and said, "Don't forget, Joe and Kamala can win by three million votes, and still lose, take it from me."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:27Published

Trio of firsts to speak at third night of DNC

 Wednesday night's lineup for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will feature the United States' first Black president, Barack Obama, the country's first..
CBS News

Joe Biden introduces VP choice Kamala Harris; much history, no crowd

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his newly chosen running mate Kamala Harris...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •SBS


Kamala Harris accepts vice presidential nomination

Kamala Harris has made history as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party's...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNPRSBS


‘There is no vaccine for racism,’ Kamala Harris says in her acceptance speech

Kamala Harris scripts history by becoming the first woman of colour ro be nominated by a major...
Hindu - Published


Kamala Harris scripts history, nominated as Democrat Vice Presidential candidate | Oneindia News [Video]

Kamala Harris scripts history, nominated as Democrat Vice Presidential candidate | Oneindia News

As the battle to the US Presidential elections is inching closer, formal nominations of the candidates is mounting excitement. After Joe Biden now his running mate Kamala Devi Harris has formally..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Kamala Harris Accepts Veep Nomination With Vision For Future [Video]

Kamala Harris Accepts Veep Nomination With Vision For Future

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) gave her vision for America as she campaigns to be the next Veep.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:56Published
Harris accepts vice presidential nod [Video]

Harris accepts vice presidential nod

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, making history as the first Black woman and Asian-American on a major U.S. presidential ticket.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:41Published