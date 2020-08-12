Kamala Harris accepts VP nod, making history

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, in a night that also saw speeches from political powerhouses Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, and former President Barack Obama.
Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, promisingshe and Joe Biden will rejuvenate a country ravaged by a pandemic and riven byracial and partisan divides. The California senator, the first black runningmate for a major party, told the virtual Democratic National Convention of hermother instilling a vision of "our nation as a beloved community - where allare welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from or who we love".
In a speech at the Democratic National Convention, former US president BarackObama has said that Donald Trump has shown "no interest in putting in thework" during his term in the White House. Obama suggested that President Trumphas used the position as a "reality show".
Former US president Barack Obama has called Donald Trump's a threat to todemocracy. Mr Obama was speaking at the Democratic National Convention, as heendorsed his former deputy Joe Biden to beat Mr Trump in November.
Hillary Clinton has called on Democrat voters to turn out in “overwhelming”numbers for the November election, to ensure Donald Trump does not “sneak orsteal his way to victory”. Addressing the Democratic National Convention onWednesday from her home in Chappaqua, New York, Ms Clinton said she had spokento a number of Americans who wished they had voted in the last election, orvoted differently.
2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday urged Americans to vote in droves this November and said, "Don't forget, Joe and Kamala can win by three million votes, and still lose, take it from me."