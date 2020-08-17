Global  
 

Sushant Singh death case: Director Rumi Jaffery reaches ED office

Sushant Singh death case: Director Rumi Jaffery reaches ED office

Sushant Singh death case: Director Rumi Jaffery reaches ED office

Director Rumi Jaffery reached ED office in Mumbai on August 20.

Rumi Jaffery had offered a film to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Earlier, ED questioned Rhea Chakraborty in the money laundering matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly died by suicide on June 14.


ED raids multiple locations including Mumbai in Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case

 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities are conducting raids at 19 places across 4 locations in the Tablighi Jamaat money laundering case. The probe agency..
‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police [Video]

‘Witnesses might get killed’: Sushant Rajput’s kin slams Mumbai police

There is a new twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant’s relative has now alleged that the witnesses in the case need to be given police protection. He said that they have no faith in the Mumbai police and said now the witnesses are also being threatened now. He said that he was worried that some may be silenced and questioned the role of the Mumbai police. He further said that they should ensure that evidence is not tampered with and added that those guilty need to be punished. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate also recorded the statement of Sushant’s father in connection with the money laundering case. Earlier, the probe agency had also questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, Shruti Modi and Sushant’s flatmate Siddhart Pithani in connection with the case. Sushant Singh Rajput had been founded dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14th June. His father had filed an FIR in Bihar following which the Bihar and Mumbai police have been at loggerheads over jurisdiction. Watch the video for all the updates.

Gold case accused Swapna travelled thrice with suspended IAS officer to Gulf nations during 2017-18: ED

 Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar travelled thrice to the Gulf countries with Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, during 2017 and..
'Not right to do politics over Sushant's death, truth will be revealed in CBI investigation': Sachin Pilot

 Following a nod from the Supreme Court to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team will visit Mumbai on Thursday..
Objectionable if named accused makes baseless comment on CM: Bihar DGP explains using 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty [Video]

Objectionable if named accused makes baseless comment on CM: Bihar DGP explains using 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty

On questioning of his intention behind using term 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar DGP said, "The meaning of 'Aukat' in English is stature. Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She shouldn't forget that she is a named accused in FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me and now with CBI. If a political leader comments on Bihar Chief Minister, then I am nobody to comment over it. But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar Chief Minister then it is objectionable. She should fight the battle legally."

CBI to begin probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case today; may visit his home, recreate death scene

 The team will first visit the CBI headquarters in the Mumbai first and later meet the nodal officer of Mumbai Police's Zone-09 to gather information in Sushant..
5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case [Video]

5 reasons why SC chose CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI. The apex court's order came after actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a plea to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. Here are the top five reasons that Supreme Court gave to transfer the case to CBI. SC said Bihar police has jurisdiction to file an FIR in the case. SC also said Maharashtra was conducting a limited inquiry in the case. Supreme Court also gave a nod for CBI transfer amid the conflict between the two state governments. Watch the full video for more details.

J&K: 10,000 troops called back | They were mobilised post bifurcation in 2019 | Oneindia News [Video]

J&K: 10,000 troops called back | They were mobilised post bifurcation in 2019 | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh welcomes Supreme Court order ; Supreme Court orders transfer of SSR death case to CBI; Home Ministry to withdraw 10,000..

Daily Punch: Supreme Court upholds CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case [Video]

Daily Punch: Supreme Court upholds CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Supreme Court of India has delivered it's the verdict on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The apex court validated the F.I.R filed by Sushant's father and granted CBI probe in the case. On..

Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case [Video]

Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The apex court’s decision was welcomed by some politicians while others..

