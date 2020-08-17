Sushant Singh death case: Director Rumi Jaffery reaches ED office

There is a new twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sushant’s relative has now alleged that the witnesses in the case need to be given police protection. He said that they have no faith in the Mumbai police and said now the witnesses are also being threatened now. He said that he was worried that some may be silenced and questioned the role of the Mumbai police. He further said that they should ensure that evidence is not tampered with and added that those guilty need to be punished. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate also recorded the statement of Sushant’s father in connection with the money laundering case. Earlier, the probe agency had also questioned Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, Shruti Modi and Sushant’s flatmate Siddhart Pithani in connection with the case. Sushant Singh Rajput had been founded dead in his apartment in Mumbai on 14th June. His father had filed an FIR in Bihar following which the Bihar and Mumbai police have been at loggerheads over jurisdiction. Watch the video for all the updates.
On questioning of his intention behind using term 'aukat' for Rhea Chakraborty. Bihar DGP said, "The meaning of 'Aukat' in English is stature. Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She shouldn't forget that she is a named accused in FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me and now with CBI. If a political leader comments on Bihar Chief Minister, then I am nobody to comment over it. But if an accused makes some baseless comment on Bihar Chief Minister then it is objectionable. She should fight the battle legally."
Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Mumbai police has been asked to hand over all evidence collected so far to the CBI. The apex court's order came after actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a plea to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai. Here are the top five reasons that Supreme Court gave to transfer the case to CBI. SC said Bihar police has jurisdiction to file an FIR in the case. SC also said Maharashtra was conducting a limited inquiry in the case. Supreme Court also gave a nod for CBI transfer amid the conflict between the two state governments. Watch the full video for more details.
