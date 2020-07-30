'Sushant Singh's death being politicised ahead of Bihar polls' Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused the Bihar government of 'politicising' actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
The Shiv Sena leader said that the Nitish Kumar government is politicising the issue ahead of state assembly polls.
Earlier, Raut had said Mumbai Police was capable of conducting the probe on its own.
Meanwhile, the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the Sushant's death case.
CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was taken after Rajput’s father KK Singh met the state police chief.
Singh had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case.
Singh alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.
In a self-made video, Singh alleged the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose.
An FIR was registered by Bihar Police on Singh's complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections of IPC including abetment of suicide.
Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai.
So far, Bihar Police recorded statements of Sushant’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on August 4 reacted on the ongoing developments on Sushant Singh Rajputa's alleged suicide case. He said, "It is politics of Bihar election. After election, those who are politicising it won't even know where did Sushant live in Patna and what is his family doing. They will forget everything. Sushant was born in Patna but Mumbai gave him everything," said Raut.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on August 03 said that Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own. "If Mumbai Police is already investigating the case, so anyone not related to Maharashtra govt and not related to the case should not comment on it as Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own," said Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
New layers are opening in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case every day. On August 04, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended CBI probe into the matter, after deceased actor's father met and requested for investigation by central agency. At the same day, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane alleged that the Udhav Thakeray government is trying to hide facts and trying to save someone, who are involved in Sushant's death. He also said that Rajput didn't commit suicide and the Maharashtra government is not paying attention to the case. "Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide. He was murdered. Maharashtra government is trying to save someone. It is not paying attention to the case," said Rane.
Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh reacted on Bihar Government's recommendation of giving Sushant's death case to CBI. He said, "I don't think any state government would have quarantined an enforcement officer. Quarantining of a police officer clearly means they want to disable or obstruct the investigation by Patna police." "Basically, Mumbai Police is buying time to ensure that the evidence gets destroyed. So we decided that this matter should be given to CBI and Nitish Kumar had earlier promised that if the father wants a CBI probe, it will be handed it over to CBI," Vikas Singh added.
While speaking to ANI in Patna on August 04, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "They have forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If Maharashtra government is proud of their police, then tell us what they have done in 50 days after death of Sushant Singh Rajput." "Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong," Bihar DGP added.
Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar has recommended CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on August 04. Speaking to ANI on it, president, Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan said, "See, better late than never. I have talked to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar today morning and even in the telephonic conversation, he had signaled about CBI investigation in the case. Bihar Police is investigating in the case, FIR has registered in Bihar so they have all the rights to recommend CBI investigation. After, CM's recommendation, we hope that in CBI investigation, the truth will come out. Everyone wanted CBI investigation in the matter. I am very happy that CM has decided this."
Mumbai Police Commissioner on August 3 clarified state police's stand over treatment of Bihar Police officers who had come to the city in connection with alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In regards to news over not providing vehicles to Bihar Police, he said, "We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in auto. They didn't ask us for car," In regards to the documents sharing, he said, "They asked for documents of case. We told them it's our jurisdiction. They should share how they're coming in our jurisdiction. We're taking legal opinion to examine it."
