'Sushant Singh's death being politicised ahead of Bihar polls' Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused the Bihar government of 'politicising' actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Shiv Sena leader said that the Nitish Kumar government is politicising the issue ahead of state assembly polls.

Earlier, Raut had said Mumbai Police was capable of conducting the probe on its own.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the Sushant's death case.

CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was taken after Rajput’s father KK Singh met the state police chief.

Singh had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case.

Singh alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

In a self-made video, Singh alleged the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose.

An FIR was registered by Bihar Police on Singh's complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections of IPC including abetment of suicide.

Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai.

So far, Bihar Police recorded statements of Sushant’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.