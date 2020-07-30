Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Sushant Singh's death being politicised ahead of Bihar polls' Sanjay Raut
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:05s - Published
'Sushant Singh's death being politicised ahead of Bihar polls' Sanjay Raut

'Sushant Singh's death being politicised ahead of Bihar polls' Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused the Bihar government of 'politicising' actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Shiv Sena leader said that the Nitish Kumar government is politicising the issue ahead of state assembly polls.

Earlier, Raut had said Mumbai Police was capable of conducting the probe on its own.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the Sushant's death case.

CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was taken after Rajput’s father KK Singh met the state police chief.

Singh had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case.

Singh alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

In a self-made video, Singh alleged the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose.

An FIR was registered by Bihar Police on Singh's complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections of IPC including abetment of suicide.

Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai.

So far, Bihar Police recorded statements of Sushant’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut Indian politician

Sanjay Raut [Video]

Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published
Those politicising Sushant's death will forget him after Bihar elections: Sanjay Raut [Video]

Those politicising Sushant's death will forget him after Bihar elections: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on August 4 reacted on the ongoing developments on Sushant Singh Rajputa's alleged suicide case. He said, "It is politics of Bihar election. After election, those who are politicising it won't even know where did Sushant live in Patna and what is his family doing. They will forget everything. Sushant was born in Patna but Mumbai gave him everything," said Raut.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published
Sushant Singh death case: 'Mumbai Police capable of conducting probe on its own', says Sanjay Raut [Video]

Sushant Singh death case: 'Mumbai Police capable of conducting probe on its own', says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on August 03 said that Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own. "If Mumbai Police is already investigating the case, so anyone not related to Maharashtra govt and not related to the case should not comment on it as Mumbai Police is capable of conducting the probe on its own," said Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Uddhav Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

 Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious..
IndiaTimes

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor

Sushant was murdered, Maharashtra govt trying to save culprit: BJP's Narayan Rane [Video]

Sushant was murdered, Maharashtra govt trying to save culprit: BJP's Narayan Rane

New layers are opening in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case every day. On August 04, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended CBI probe into the matter, after deceased actor's father met and requested for investigation by central agency. At the same day, Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane alleged that the Udhav Thakeray government is trying to hide facts and trying to save someone, who are involved in Sushant's death. He also said that Rajput didn't commit suicide and the Maharashtra government is not paying attention to the case. "Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide. He was murdered. Maharashtra government is trying to save someone. It is not paying attention to the case," said Rane.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published
Watch: Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death [Video]

Watch: Bihar govt recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput death case. CM Nitish Kumar said the decision was take after Rajput’s father KK Singh met state police chief. Singh had also met Kumar seeking CBI investigation in the case. A PIL has been filed before Bombay HC in this regard. The hearing, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to heavy rains in Mumbai. On Monday, actor’s father said he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February. In his complaint, Singh claimed that his son’s life was in danger. The revelation came as Singh filed an FIR with Patna police where he alleged Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death. In a self-made video, Singh alleged the accused in actor's death case is on the loose. An FIR was registered by Bihar Police on Singh's complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections of IPC including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai. So far, Bihar Police recorded statements of Sushant’s friend and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani, actor's sister, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, director Rumi Jaffrey, his cook, friends and doctor.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:31Published
Quarantining officer clearly means they want to disable Patna police investigation: Sushant father's lawyer [Video]

Quarantining officer clearly means they want to disable Patna police investigation: Sushant father's lawyer

Lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, Vikas Singh reacted on Bihar Government's recommendation of giving Sushant's death case to CBI. He said, "I don't think any state government would have quarantined an enforcement officer. Quarantining of a police officer clearly means they want to disable or obstruct the investigation by Patna police." "Basically, Mumbai Police is buying time to ensure that the evidence gets destroyed. So we decided that this matter should be given to CBI and Nitish Kumar had earlier promised that if the father wants a CBI probe, it will be handed it over to CBI," Vikas Singh added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

PM doing 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple a golden moment: Shiv Sena

 The entire country has become excited in view of the bhoomi pujan ceremony for Ram temple in Ayodhya and there is no other golden moment like Prime Minister..
IndiaTimes

Bihar Bihar State in Eastern India


Mumbai Police Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police closed all communication channels with us which indicates something is wrong in Sushant's case: Bihar DGP [Video]

Mumbai Police closed all communication channels with us which indicates something is wrong in Sushant's case: Bihar DGP

While speaking to ANI in Patna on August 04, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "They have forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If Maharashtra government is proud of their police, then tell us what they have done in 50 days after death of Sushant Singh Rajput." "Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong," Bihar DGP added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar Indian politician and Current Chief Minister of Bihar


Bihar Police Bihar Police Pride of Bihar

Sushant Singh death case: 'Hope that truth will come out', says Chirag Paswan after Bihar CM recommends CBI investigation [Video]

Sushant Singh death case: 'Hope that truth will come out', says Chirag Paswan after Bihar CM recommends CBI investigation

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar has recommended CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case on August 04. Speaking to ANI on it, president, Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag Paswan said, "See, better late than never. I have talked to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar today morning and even in the telephonic conversation, he had signaled about CBI investigation in the case. Bihar Police is investigating in the case, FIR has registered in Bihar so they have all the rights to recommend CBI investigation. After, CM's recommendation, we hope that in CBI investigation, the truth will come out. Everyone wanted CBI investigation in the matter. I am very happy that CM has decided this."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published
Sushant death case: Mumbai Commissioner questions Bihar Police for 'encroaching' jurisdiction [Video]

Sushant death case: Mumbai Commissioner questions Bihar Police for 'encroaching' jurisdiction

Mumbai Police Commissioner on August 3 clarified state police's stand over treatment of Bihar Police officers who had come to the city in connection with alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In regards to news over not providing vehicles to Bihar Police, he said, "We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in auto. They didn't ask us for car," In regards to the documents sharing, he said, "They asked for documents of case. We told them it's our jurisdiction. They should share how they're coming in our jurisdiction. We're taking legal opinion to examine it."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:21Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Vikram Chandra on Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, other top stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Ram temple ceremony in Ayodhya, other top stories

Life has come to a standstill as heavy rains battered Mumbai over the last 12 hours, disrupting air and rail travel. Several areas in the city and suburbs received over 200 mm of rainfall since Monday night. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Ayodhya as preparations are underway for the 'bhoomi pujan' on Wednesday. The Prime Minister along with an exclusive group of invitees will be attending the ceremony. Top stories with Vikram Chandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:27Published
Mumbai's Marine Drive witnesses high tide; BMC says flood-like situation in city [Video]

Mumbai's Marine Drive witnesses high tide; BMC says flood-like situation in city

Mumbai's Marine Drive experienced high tide on Tuesday. The city has been reeling under heavy showers and waterlogged roads. Traffic congestion was also witnessed in several areas. A portion of a road collapsed at Rajendra Nagar in Borivali East. Four people fell in Vakola Nallah owing to a house collapse in Santacruz East. NDRF personnel conducted a search operation for victims following the collapse. Two minors were injured after a tree fall on their house at Chembur's HP Nagar. Local train services were called off due to waterlogging on tracks. Later, train services resumed partially on Western Railway. Mumbai surpassed its July 2014 record for the all-time high monthly rainfall on Tuesday. The Met Department has issued a red alert for today and tomorrow in Mumbai. BMC has asked offices in Mumbai to remain shut in view of the rain. BMC Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, said, "230 mm rainfall occurred within 10 hours. It is a flood-like situation. Mithi River swelled up and crossed the danger mark. We started evacuating people from the nearby slum areas. As of now, it is flowing below the danger level. Evacuation of people has now been stopped."

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:45Published
Mumbai's Marine Drive Witnesses High Tide [Video]

Mumbai's Marine Drive Witnesses High Tide

Mumbai's Marine Drive Witnesses High Tide

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:45Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nitish Kumar government wants to take political advantage of its CBI move in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Amid an ongoing war of words between the Maharashtra and Bihar government over CBI probe into late...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Hindu


Sushant Singh Rajput death: Maha govt should leave its ego, help Bihar Police in investigation, says Sanjay Kumar Jha

Bihar minister Sanjay Kumar Jha has said Maharashtra government's statement hints that Mumbai Police...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes



Tweets about this

BinayaDash6

Binaya Dash RT @NandighoshaTV: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray says he and his family are being targeted for no reason in actor #Sushant Singh R… 10 minutes ago

MrMazharShah

Mazhar Shah RT @ashoswai: #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase - A political circus is being made to win Bihar election! @bainjal https://t.co/vRwu5F0rfR 12 minutes ago

HaroonK27266237

Haroon Khan RT @PTI_News: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray says he and his family are being targeted for no reason in actor #Sushant Singh Rajput… 15 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray says he and his family are being targeted for no reason in actor Sushant Sin… https://t.co/waAmgiBMSU 16 minutes ago

Ravindra_TNIE

P Ravindra Babu_TNIE RT @xpresslite: Maharashtra minister #AadityaThackeray said he and his family are being targeted for no reason in actor #SushantSinghRajput… 34 minutes ago

xpresslite

Express Lite Maharashtra minister #AadityaThackeray said he and his family are being targeted for no reason in actor… https://t.co/wlTqpW0dpF 45 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost #SushantSinghRajputDeath | "How many suicide cases you handed over to #CBI in the last five years? Why is the CBI p… https://t.co/BRfy6i4MAN 49 minutes ago

skt_Bharatwasi

𝕊𝕂𝕋🇮🇳 👉Person who died : Sushant Singh Rajput 👉 Person fighting for Justice : Rhea Chakraborty 👉 From No Where Aditya… https://t.co/JzpTAF5nBX 52 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tejashwi Yadav demands court-monitored CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case [Video]

Tejashwi Yadav demands court-monitored CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

While speaking to ANI in Patna on August 04, the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tejashwi Yadav spoke on Bihar government recommending Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Sushant Singh..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:45Published
Sanjay Singh expresses sincere gratitude to CM Nitish Kumar for CBI enquiry [Video]

Sanjay Singh expresses sincere gratitude to CM Nitish Kumar for CBI enquiry

JD(U) Spokesperson Sanjay Singh reacted on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and said that they demand CBI investigation. Sanjay Singh said, "From the very start, we have been demanding CBI enquiry as..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
Mumbai: Flooding due to heavy rain, Local trains stopped and offices shut | Oneindia News [Video]

Mumbai: Flooding due to heavy rain, Local trains stopped and offices shut | Oneindia News

Several areas in Mumbai have been flooded after extremely heavy rain in through the night and this morning. The local trains have been stopped in the city and all offices in the city, except emergency..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published