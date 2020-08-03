Mumbai Police was trying to close Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sanjay Jha

On Sushant Singh Rajput death case, JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha said, "What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case.

It is only after Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR, a serious probe started.

Mumbai Police was not cooperating with Bihar Police that's why we appealed for CBI investigation.

We will ensure that the family gets justice." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly died by suicide on June 14.