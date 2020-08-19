SSR death case: Congress wants probe in relation between Sandip Ssingh and BJP, says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on connection between Sandip Singh and drugs with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that a congress delegation has urged to probe the relation between BJP and Sandip Singh.
Anil Deshmukh said, "A Congress delegation met with me and urged to probe as to what is relation between BJP and Sandip Singh and his connection with drugs.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on August 29 said that he received complaints to investigate 'relationship' between PM Modi's biopic producer Sandeep Ssingh and BJP. "I have received many requests and complaints to investigate the relationship between Sandeep Ssingh, who made PM Modi's biopic and BJP; regarding his connection with Bollywood and drugs. I will send these requests to CBI for investigation," said Deshmukh.
Supreme Court has ordered CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Aug 19. Actor Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput death case from Patna to Mumbai. Earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the government will decide the way forward after Supreme Court pronounce verdict on Rhea's plea. Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly died by suicide on June 14.
Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons', Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said that she shouldn't come to the city if she doesn't trust the cops. Ranaut responded by saying that Mumbai was starting to look like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This worsened the war of words. The actor also received support from the National Commission for Women. Meanwhile, Haryana BJP leader & minister Vij said that Ranaut should be allowed to express herself freely and she should be provided protection so she can make 'revelations' freely. Watch the full video for more.
In a fresh salvo at actor Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sought an apology from the former for her allegedly disparaging remarks about Mumbai and Maharashtra. Raut was asked by reporters whether he would apologise for reportedly using an expletive in Kangana's regard. The Sena politician responded by saying that if the actor issues an apology, then he might consider one too. Defending his remarks, Raut said that he would behave the same way with anyone who uses objectionable language for his home state. Ranaut has been in a war of words with the parties ruling Maharashtra after stating that she is more scared of Mumbai police than 'movie mafia goons'. She also likened Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, alleging that freedoms were being eroded in India's financial capital. Watch the full video for more.
Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the gold smuggling case and the drug trafficking mafia case in Bengaluru are linked. He demaded that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate the matter. "There is a clear link between the Kerala Gold Smuggling Case and the drug trafficking mafia caught in Bengaluru. I am requesting the central and state governments to do a proper enquiry of the case. The CBI should investigate the matter," said the Congress leader.
Lawyer of Sushanht Singh Rajput’s family has alleged that trouble began in the late actor’s life after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life. Speaking on some Whatsapp chats revelaing that his Sushant sister aware of him being on medication for mental health issues, the lawyer said that his family felt he was suffering from anxiety and hence helped him in the way they could. The lawyer went on to claim that that the family members had no information about the actor being depressed. Vikas Singh said that even Rhea never shared any such thing about Sushant with his family members. He reiterated that trouble began for the actor after 2019 when Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. The actor was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau are probing different aspects of the case. Rhea and her family members have been questioned several by CBI officials in Mumbai over the case. Rhea and her family have been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant’s family members. Watch the full video for all the details.
Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty joined NCB probe on Sunday in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Rhea on Sunday, following which the actor..
