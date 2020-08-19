Global  
 

SSR death case: Congress wants probe in relation between Sandip Ssingh and BJP, says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on connection between Sandip Singh and drugs with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that a congress delegation has urged to probe the relation between BJP and Sandip Singh.

Anil Deshmukh said, "A Congress delegation met with me and urged to probe as to what is relation between BJP and Sandip Singh and his connection with drugs.

Sandip Singh has also produced PM Modi's biopic.

I will forward this request to CBI."


