CBI team interrogates Sushant's CA Sandip Shridhar at DRDO guest house

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team carried out probe at DRDO guest house in Mumbai's Santacruz.

They are carrying out probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandip Shridhar arrived at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz for interrogation.

Actor's friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj also arrived at DRDO guest house for interrogation.

Pithani was questioned for 4th straight day on August 25.


Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that actor Rhea Chakraborty will soon be summoned by CBI. Singh said that the Jalebi actor will be summoned only after the questioning of other people related to the case. He added that Rhea may be arrested if she 'doesn't cooperate with the probe'. "Supreme Court verdict has recently come. We are hoping things to go in the right direction. Rhea Chakraborty will be summoned by CBI after it has done its spadework. CBI is examining everybody. Once CBI is able to do their homework properly, they will grill Rhea. If Rhea doesn't cooperate with probe, possibility of her arrest will arise. I'm quite hopeful that investigation is going in right direction," Vikas Singh said. Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that Rhea and her family haven't received any summons from CBI so far. He added that If they receive a summon, they will appear before CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

