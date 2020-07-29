Jennifer Aniston revisited past emotional breakdowns while making 'The Morning Show'
Jennifer Aniston revisited past emotional breakdowns while making 'The Morning Show'
Jennifer Aniston found playing Alex Levy, a character who is hounded by the press and fed up with public life in The Morning Show very "cathartic".
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
ShowBiz Minute: Penn, Midler, Legend Senn Penn, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston will take part in a reading of the script of "Fast Times at Ridgmont High"; Bette Midler has written a kids' book..
USATODAY.com
6 days ago ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:49 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Jennifer Aniston opened up about her “cathartic” role on AppleTV’s “The Morning Show” and...
FOXNews.com - Published
19 hours ago Also reported by •
Just Jared
If it looked like Jennifer Aniston was working through some very real feelings on The Morning Show,...
E! Online - Published
2 days ago Also reported by •
Just Jared
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources