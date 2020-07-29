Global  
 

Jennifer Aniston revisited past emotional breakdowns while making 'The Morning Show'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Jennifer Aniston found playing Alex Levy, a character who is hounded by the press and fed up with public life in The Morning Show very "cathartic".


Jennifer Aniston American television and film actress

ShowBiz Minute: Penn, Midler, Legend

 Senn Penn, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston will take part in a reading of the script of "Fast Times at Ridgmont High"; Bette Midler has written a kids' book..
USATODAY.com
Jennifer Aniston optimistic about 'exciting' Friends reunion as she confirms further delays [Video]

Jennifer Aniston optimistic about 'exciting' Friends reunion as she confirms further delays

Jennifer Aniston has assured fans the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special will happen, despite ongoing delays amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms [Video]

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics
Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to all the brilliant and beautiful women in her life [Video]

Jennifer Aniston pays tribute to all the brilliant and beautiful women in her life

Jennifer Aniston has taken part in a new Instagram challenge to honour all the brilliant and beautiful women in her life.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO

Jennifer Aniston opens up about 'cathartic' role on Apple TV's 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston opened up about her “cathartic” role on AppleTV’s “The Morning Show” and...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just Jared


Jennifer Aniston Calls The Morning Show "20 Years of Therapy" in New Interview

If it looked like Jennifer Aniston was working through some very real feelings on The Morning Show,...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jared



Jennifer Aniston says The Morning Show was like '20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes' [Video]

Jennifer Aniston says The Morning Show was like '20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes'

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about how filming 'The Morning Show' and playing a celebrity under scrutiny was like therapy.

Credit: Bang Media
LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam' Sequel, Pro-Trump Russiagate Documentary in the Works & More | THR News [Video]

LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam' Sequel, Pro-Trump Russiagate Documentary in the Works & More | THR News

A pro-Trump Russiagate doc is in the works from the daughter of a Hollywood legend, three 'Ellen Show' Producers are out amid a WarnerMedia investigation and LeBron James has revealed the Tune Squad..

Credit: THR News
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producers Exit Show Amid WarnerMedia Investigation | THR News [Video]

'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producers Exit Show Amid WarnerMedia Investigation | THR News

Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have parted ways with 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' as WarnerMedia continues to investigate the daytime show following reports of a toxic workplace.

Credit: THR News