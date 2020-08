More protests and strikes in Minsk Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:57s - Published More protests and strikes in Minsk Hundreds of Belarusian protesters gathered in Minsk on Wednesday evening, defying a new order from President Alexander Lukashenko to his police to clear the streets of the capital after a week and a half of rallies against his rule. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Lukashenko says he is ready to share power in Belarus as protests mount Minsk: Facing growing protests that have posed the biggest challenge to his 26 years in power,...

WorldNews - Published 3 days ago



Belarus to become rogue state after Lukashenko The authorities of Belarus have found themselves in the most difficult situation in history. The...

PRAVDA - Published 3 days ago







Tweets about this Willy🌊⛄📝😎🐝 RT @JonDKatz: Another week of Belarusian protests ongoing & effort to bring abt change w/out Lukashenka. Still looking for more concrete ac… 3 days ago Jonathan Katz Another week of Belarusian protests ongoing & effort to bring abt change w/out Lukashenka. Still looking for more c… https://t.co/3VIBCrtt9J 3 days ago Stephen RT @IFilipau: #Belarus. 7th day is over. Unprecedented mass protests in Minsk. Mass protests all over the country. Detentions & arrests con… 3 days ago Ihar Filipau #Belarus. 7th day is over. Unprecedented mass protests in Minsk. Mass protests all over the country. Detentions & a… https://t.co/B5uLoy3Biq 4 days ago Little sparrow RT @MoodyBlx: The violence only bred more resistance. Women dressed in white and holding flowers have formed human chains in Minsk and othe… 5 days ago Alex Moody The violence only bred more resistance. Women dressed in white and holding flowers have formed human chains in Mins… https://t.co/wpvs0O0BV9 5 days ago Ok Satan More CIA led protests and strikes in #Minsk #Belarus. Protesters are mostly puppets or agents. https://t.co/eQLmVh4obw 5 days ago Batman LEGO RT @alesherasimenka: It was day 3 of post-election protest in #Belarus. Key developments: - The scale of protests is diminished despite sev… 1 week ago