Olivia Wilde helming new Spider-Woman movie

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Olivia Wilde helming new Spider-Woman movie
Olivia Wilde is rumoured to be directing a new Spider-Woman movie.

Olivia Wilde Olivia Wilde American actress

'Booksmart' director Olivia Wilde tapped to helm untitled Marvel superhero movie for Sony

 After breaking out as a filmmaker with the acclaimed 'Booksmart,' Olivia Wilde has signed on to direct an untitled Marvel movie for Sony.
USATODAY.com

Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew) Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew) Character in comics published by Marvel Comics

Olivia Wilde drops Spider-Woman hint about subject of her new Marvel movie

Olivia Wilde has dropped a major hint about the Marvel film she is directing, sharing a spider emoji...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Olivia Wilde will direct a Sony Marvel movie, possibly featuring spiders

It looks like Sony's web of spider-heroes just caught an incredibly juicy flyDeadline reports that...
Mashable - Published

Olivia Wilde Seemingly Confirms She's Working On a Spider-Woman Movie!

Olivia Wilde has seemingly confirmed that she's working on a Spider-Woman movie! After news broke...
Just Jared - Published


Olivia Wilde set to develop and direct female-centred Marvel movie

Olivia Wilde set to develop and direct female-centred Marvel movie

Sony are said to have signed up Olivia Wilde to develop and direct a female-centred Marvel movie, which some supporters have speculated could be a Spider-Woman film.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published
