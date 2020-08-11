|
Dwayne Johnson's wife releases wedding song on anniversary
Dwayne Johnson's wife releases wedding song on anniversary
Dwayne Johnson’s wife has released the song she wrote to celebrate the couple's wedding a year ago
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
As she celebrated their first wedding anniversary, *Lauren Hashian* reveals that she surprised the...
AceShowbiz - Published
|
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian just celebrated their first wedding anniversary and she has...
Just Jared - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources