Decision 2020: Biden nominated last night

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 01:51s - Published 5 minutes ago

CHANGE, AND IMMIGRATIONFRONT AND CENTER ON THETHIRD NIGHT OF THEDEMOCRATIC CONVENTION.

BUTAS OUR JOE ST.

GEORGEREPORTS IT WASN'T JUSTISSUES DEMOCRATS WANTED TOHIGHLIGHT.

SOME OF THEPARTY'S BIGGEST NAMESSPEAKING AS WELL, INCLUDINGFORMER PRESIDENT BARACKOBAMA'S HARSHEST WORDS ABOUTPRESIDENT TRUMP TO DATEDonald Trump hasn't growninto the job because hecan't Former PresidentBarack Obama with a scathingreview of his successor onnight three of theDemocratic Convention, themost public rebuke by onepresident about another inyears 9:42 thisadministration has shown itwill tear down our democracyif that's what it takes forthem to win The evening alsoputting Senator KamalaHarris front and center asshe accepted the vicepresidential nomination.know a predator when I seethem...here is no vaccinefor racism we have got to dothe work The issues ofimmigration 8.08 now my momis gone and she is taken forno reason at all Gunviolence climate changeamong others highlighted bythe Biden Harris campaign.with Hillary Clinton andElizabeth Warren speakingtoo 5.08This cant be anotherwould coulda shouldaelection 6:30We all need tobe in the fight to get Joeand Kamala elected Warren'sspeech aimed at progressiveslike sean sindleman, aconvention delegate forBernie Sanders who tells ushe's not quite on board withthe Biden - Harris campaignyet.

Are you going to votefor Joe Biden?

I'll behonest.

He has to earn myvote.

As for President Trumphe was live tweeting whilePresident Obama was stillspeaking.

Saying "he spiedon my campaign!" Trump latertoday will speak inPennsylvania just hoursbefore the democraticconvention concludes withJoe Biden's address to theAmerican people.

InWashington I'm Joe St.Gge.2 FOFST"