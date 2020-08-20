Obama at DNC: ‘Trump hasn’t grown into the job’
Obama at DNC: ‘ Trump hasn’t grown into the job’
Obama has prodded Trump for his handling of a number of situations.
But his speech Wednesday went down as the sharpest reproach Obama has delivered on Trump.
Story: https://bit.ly/31aeLqN
