Obama at DNC: ‘Trump hasn’t grown into the job’

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Obama has prodded Trump for his handling of a number of situations.

But his speech Wednesday went down as the sharpest reproach Obama has delivered on Trump.

Story: https://bit.ly/31aeLqN


AP Top Stories August 20 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday August 20th: Kamala Harris accepts Democratic Vice Presidential nomination; Obama blasts Trump; Trump wants sanctions back on..
USATODAY.com
Harris accepts VP nomination, while Obama takes aim at Trump record

Harris accepts VP nomination, while Obama takes aim at Trump record

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:56Published
Kamala Harris accepts VP nod, making history

Kamala Harris accepts VP nod, making history

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, in a night that also saw speeches from political powerhouses Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, and former President Barack Obama. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:34Published

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by seven points

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by seven points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

ShowBiz Minute: DNC, Spears, 'Pinocchio'

 Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington and Prince Royce speak during the third night of Democratic National Convention; Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander..
USATODAY.com
DNC showcases 'power of Democratic Party women'

DNC showcases 'power of Democratic Party women'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:26Published

DNC drive-in watch party held in Boston

 Dozens of Massachusetts's virtual delegates to the Democratic Party nomination convention joined supporters at a makeshift drive-in theater to watch Kamala..
USATODAY.com

Obama gives scathing rebuke of Trump in forceful endorsement of Biden at DNC

Former President Obama used his speech at the Democratic National Convention to give a blistering...
CBS News - Published

'Donald Trump Hasn't Grown Into the Job Because He Can't': Obama Takes Direct Aim in Devastating Rebuke at DNC

Former President Barack Obama let loose on President Donald Trump, and went to bat for his former...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller


Barack Obama Rips Trump In DNC Speech; Says President Has Treated Job as a 'Reality Show'

Barack Obama gave a passionate speech during the 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Museum...
Just Jared - Published


