Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris Is Officially Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Kamala Harris Is Officially Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee

Kamala Harris Is Officially Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee

Skyler Henry reports Kamala Harris is the first woman of color to accept a major party's vice presidential nomination.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How Kamala Harris bravely fought for marriage equality, changing the course of LGBT+ history

Kamala Harris, the newly-announced Democratic vice presidential candidate, has a proud and...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Kamala Harris Makes History Accepting Vice Presidential Nomination at DNC 2020 - Watch!

It’s official – Kamala Harris is the Democratic nominee for Vice President! The 55-year-old...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Newsy


Mark Levin: Harris Most Radical Leftist Ever to Run For High Office

Presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is not the moderate the mainstream...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

clairjanal

Clair Janal Democratic National Convention: Sen. Kamala Harris officially accepts her nomination for vice president… https://t.co/U2CZioigN7 19 seconds ago

LindaRockey52

Linda Rockey RT @voxdotcom: Wednesday night's #DemConvention featured Barack Obama’s sharpest public remarks about Trump to date — and Kamala Harris off… 55 seconds ago

Theorigdjsoreal

Sorael Kamala Harris officially becomes Democrats' VP candidate and launches assault on Donald Trump for 'chaos, incompete… https://t.co/yQtWKzNMn2 1 minute ago

RealTimMack

President Kamala Harris' Publicist 💛🐝 RT @CNNPolitics: Kamala Harris officially becomes the first Black woman to be a major party's vice presidential nominee https://t.co/X5451W… 2 minutes ago

Falconer084

Ben F Bridges Democratic National Convention: Sen. Kamala Harris officially accepts her nomination for vice president… https://t.co/aadvvZw0ax 3 minutes ago

RAMSEYUNKNOWN

RAMSEY_UNKNOWN SR Kamala Harris officially nominated for vice-president at Democratic convention – live https://t.co/dMJFqrY30E 8 minutes ago

Hooleejoolee

Joolee RT @RobertCooper58: Sen. Kamala Harris, is set to be officially nominated as the Democratic V.P. Pick making her the first Black and South… 11 minutes ago

caborradaileho1

catherineAnne RT @goodbye56789: Perfection: Democratic National Convention: Sen. Kamala Harris officially accepts her nomination for vice president #Dem… 13 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 8/20 [Video]

Eye On The Day 8/20

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on:Senator Kamala Harris makes history after accepting the Democratic nomination for vice president, hundreds of wildfires are burning across California,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:19Published
Kamala Harris Makes History, Formally Accepts Democratic Vice Presidential Nomination [Video]

Kamala Harris Makes History, Formally Accepts Democratic Vice Presidential Nomination

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:06Published
Kamala Harris accepts VP nod, making history [Video]

Kamala Harris accepts VP nod, making history

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on Wednesday, in a night that also saw speeches from political powerhouses Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:34Published