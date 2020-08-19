Global  
 

Hundreds Of Wildfires Continue To Burn Across California

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami
Hundreds Of Wildfires Continue To Burn Across California
Naomi Ruchim reports Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.

News24.com | Helicopter pilot killed fighting California wildfire

A helicopter pilot has died when his aircraft crashed while fighting one of hundreds of wildfires...
News24

California Gov. Newsom says 367 wildfires, 23 of them major, continue to burn in statewide emergency

Hundreds of wildfires were raging across California Wednesday, with almost two dozen of them labeled...
FOXNews.com


Thunderstorms Spark Hundreds More Wildfires In California

Thunderstorms Spark Hundreds More Wildfires In California Watch VideoCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as the state struggles to...
Newsy



Citizens Journal By Michael Ruiz | Fox News 23 major fires were raging, with hundreds of smaller ones around the state Hundreds of w…


RAW: Gov. Newsom Gives Update On Wildfires And State Power Shortage [Video]

RAW: Gov. Newsom Gives Update On Wildfires And State Power Shortage

Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines state's efforts to battle wildfires across California and conserve power during historic heat wave (8-19-2020).

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
California governor: Hundreds of wildfires blazing statewide [Video]

California governor: Hundreds of wildfires blazing statewide

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday to ensure that the state gets vital resources amid wildfires that have aggravated a stifling heat wave. At least 27 fires are..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
House engulfed by flames as California wildfires spread during heatwave [Video]

House engulfed by flames as California wildfires spread during heatwave

A house is seen engulfed by flames as numerous wildfires burn through California during a heatwave.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO