Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cate Blanchett is among the all-star cast for Pinocchio

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Cate Blanchett is among the all-star cast for Pinocchio

Cate Blanchett is among the all-star cast for Pinocchio

An all-star cast, including Cate Blanchett and Christoph Waltz, has been announced for Guillermo del Toro's Netflix adaptation of 'Pinocchio'.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cate Blanchett was mistaken for Kate Upton [Video]

Cate Blanchett was mistaken for Kate Upton

Cate Blanchett has revealed she was once mistaken for swimsuit model Kate Upton.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published
Cate Blanchett praises MeToo movement [Video]

Cate Blanchett praises MeToo movement

Cate Blanchett thinks the MeToo and Time's Up movements have had a big impact and have stopped women in the industry from being "separated" from one another as much.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:44Published