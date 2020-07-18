Cate Blanchett is among the all-star cast for Pinocchio
An all-star cast, including Cate Blanchett and Christoph Waltz, has been announced for Guillermo del Toro's Netflix adaptation of 'Pinocchio'.
Cate Blanchett was mistaken for Kate UptonCate Blanchett has revealed she was once mistaken for swimsuit model Kate Upton.
Cate Blanchett praises MeToo movementCate Blanchett thinks the MeToo and Time's Up movements have had a big impact and have stopped women in the industry from being "separated" from one another as much.