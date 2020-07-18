Cate Blanchett is among the all-star cast for Pinocchio Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:44s - Published Cate Blanchett is among the all-star cast for Pinocchio An all-star cast, including Cate Blanchett and Christoph Waltz, has been announced for Guillermo del Toro's Netflix adaptation of 'Pinocchio'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Cate Blanchett was mistaken for Kate Upton



Cate Blanchett has revealed she was once mistaken for swimsuit model Kate Upton. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:52 Published on July 19, 2020 Cate Blanchett praises MeToo movement



Cate Blanchett thinks the MeToo and Time's Up movements have had a big impact and have stopped women in the industry from being "separated" from one another as much. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:44 Published on July 18, 2020

