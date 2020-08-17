Give award after meticulous decision-making: Olympian Sushil Kumar on Arjuna Awards

The double Olympic medalist in wrestling, Sushil Kumar stated that prestigious awards like Arjuna and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna must be given to players after meticulous decision-making.

"Congrats to players who won awards this year, I support them.

My only request to government and committee is that awards are prestigious and must be given after meticulous decision-making.

Players shouldn't get awards based on single performance," said Olympian Sushil Kumar to ANI.