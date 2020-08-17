Give award after meticulous decision-making: Olympian Sushil Kumar on Arjuna Awards

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:28s - Published
The double Olympic medalist in wrestling, Sushil Kumar stated that prestigious awards like Arjuna and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna must be given to players after meticulous decision-making.

"Congrats to players who won awards this year, I support them.

My only request to government and committee is that awards are prestigious and must be given after meticulous decision-making.

Players shouldn't get awards based on single performance," said Olympian Sushil Kumar to ANI.


