Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 41,403

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
The Government said 41,403 people had died in the UK within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of 5pm on Wednesday, an increase of six on the daybefore.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show therehave now been 57,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentionedon the death certificate.

The Government also said that as of 9am on Thursday,there had been a further 1,182 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Overall,322,280 cases have been confirmed.


