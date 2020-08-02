Georgia State QB Mikele Colasurdo opts out of season due to heart condition from COVID-19 Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 minutes ago Georgia State QB Mikele Colasurdo opts out of season due to heart condition from COVID-19 Georgia State University quarterback Mikele Colasurdo announced Thursday morning that he won't play this year due to a heart condition as a result of an infection from COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ... he was named all-state honorable mention last year ... he's also out of the class of 2021 ... in college football ... georgia state quarterback mikele colasurdo announced this morning that he won't play this year due to a heart condition as a result of the coronavirus ... he signed with the



