Georgia State QB Mikele Colasurdo opts out of season due to heart condition from COVID-19

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Georgia State University quarterback Mikele Colasurdo announced Thursday morning that he won't play this year due to a heart condition as a result of an infection from COVID-19.

in college football ... georgia state quarterback mikele colasurdo announced this morning that he won't play this year due to a heart condition as a result of the coronavirus




