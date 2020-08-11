Alabama Football

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

High school football season kicks off tomorrow night in Alabama, but there will be some new rules in place for fans at the stadium.

High school students involved in a football game... can only bring two people to the game... in alabama... things are different... the lamar county school district says it's not putting a limit on the number of people allowed in the stands... they're just requiring them to social distance themselves and wear a mask.

Empty fields... and bleachers... these are the sights at football fields in lamar county alabama... but that's all about to change... nat the lamar county bulldogs are set to face the south lamar stallions in a county rivalry friday night..

"i know people are ready to see us get back to action."

Spectators will be able to watch the big game... but there will be a few requirements: everyone is required to wear a mask or face covering at all times while they're within 6 feet of someone.... only people within the same household can sit and congregate together... everyone else must social distance themselves..

Parents must supervise their kids at all times... and only essential people are allowed on the filed.... " within our county our stadiums, with our attendance over the last several years will be able to handle the social distancing, we just got to bank on people doing their job."

Superintendent vance herron spent more than a decade coaching in this big game.

While he's confident with the plan... he understands some fans may not agree with the rules in place.

"if this is real important to them, whether you believe in the mask, where do you don't believe in the mask, if this is really important to you, for us to try and keep our kids safe and everybody's safe, then just follow the guidelines and put that mask on."

Vance said the district is doing its part to keep everyone safe.... while still having fun during ball games this year..

"everybody is not going to enjoy not being able to get up and go speak to everybody, but we can still have a good time and we can still cheer on our team and do all of that in a safe manner."

Because, after all, it's all about the kids.

Anyone who doesn't abide by the rules may be asked to leave the game.

