Johns Hopkins releases framework for who should receive COVID-19 vaccines first

While we’re still waiting on a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security released an ethics framework Wednesday for who it says should be prioritized.

SCHOOL--FOOD SUPPLY-- ANDPUBLICTRANSPORTATIONWORKERS WEREALSO ON THE LIST.ONE ISSUE WITHTHAT FIRST TIER ISTHAT'S A LOT OFPEOPLE.MORE THAN 90MILLION BY SOMEESTIMATES."."so its quite possiblewhen a vaccine isavailable there wont beenough available foreverybody in this top tier724 and so there mayneed to be prioritizationwithin this top tier.."

SCHOOL--FOOD SUPPLY-- ANDPUBLICTRANSPORTATIONWORKERS WEREALSO ON THE LIST.ONE ISSUE WITHTHAT FIRST TIER ISTHAT'S A LOT OFPEOPLE.MORE THAN 90MILLION BY SOMEESTIMATES."."so its quite possiblewhen a vaccine isavailable there wont beenough available foreverybody in this top tier724 and so there mayneed to be prioritizationwithin this top tier.."THE TIER TWOGROUP INCLUDESOTHER HEALTH CAREWORKERS-- PEOPLELIVING IN REMOTELOCATIONS WITHOUTACCESS TO QUALITYCARE-- AND OTHERESSENTIAL WORKERSLIKE DELIVERY,MILITARY, AND FIRSTRESPONDERS.IT ALSO INCLUDESPEOPLE WHO LIVE INPLACES WHERE THEYCAN'T SOCIALLYDISTANCE...SOINMATES AND PEOPLEIN SHELTERS.

THEFRAMEWORK ALSOMENTIONS THIS IS ADECISION THATSHOULDN'T ONLY BEMADE BY EXPERTSAND OFFICIALS.SOT TRT: 10sec "thepublic needs anopportunity to weigh in onthis because after all theyare the ones who are therecipients of the vaccinesand whether they get itour not"THE GOOD NEWS ISTHE SCHOLARS DON'TSEE COST AS ABARRIER TO THEVACCINE.

AND WHILEA VACCINE IS THEBEST HOPE FORCONTROLLING THEPANDEMIC..

IT WILLNOT BE A MAGICBULLET RIGHT AWAY.SOME DECISIONSABOUT WHO GETSTHE VACCINE FIRSTCAN'T BE MADE UNTILONE IS READY.

