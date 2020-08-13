Global  
 

NFL's Kansas City Chiefs ban fans from wearing headdresses, "American Indian-Themed Face Paint"

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 00:23s - Published
NFL's Kansas City Chiefs ban fans from wearing headdresses, 'American Indian-Themed Face Paint'

NFL's Kansas City Chiefs ban fans from wearing headdresses, "American Indian-Themed Face Paint"

ATTENTION EDITORS: RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: STILL PHOTOS OF KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FANS DRESSED IN NATIVE AMERICAN ATTIRE SHOWS: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES (FILE-SEPTEMBER 29,


Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs National Football League franchise in Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Chiefs ban headdresses and Native American face paint

 The NFL team is also looking at modifying or changing some of its traditions, including the Arrowhead Chop.
CBS News

Kansas City Chiefs Ban Headdresses and Native American-Themed Face Paint at Stadium

 The announcement came just over a month after Washington’s football team announced, under pressure from corporate sponsors, that it would drop its logo and the..
NYTimes.com

Kansas City Chiefs ban headdresses from games, reviewing 'Arrowhead Chop'

 The Chiefs previously had discouraged fans from wearing headdresses but now will not permit anyone wearing the costume to enter the stadium.
USATODAY.com

Kansas City Chiefs will host fans at reduced capacity for NFL opener

 Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs announce plans to allow fans inside Arrowhead Stadium at 22% capacity when the 2020 NFL season begins.
BBC News

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Fox Sports pulls Thom Brennaman from this season's NFL broadcasts after 'abhorrent' slur

 Fox Sports calls Thom Brennaman's homophobic slur on an MLB telecast "unacceptable," drops him from its NFL coverage for the upcoming season.
USATODAY.com

NFL will bar cheerleaders, mascots from field in 2020 season in new coronavirus protocols

 Amid concerns about coronavirus pandemic, cheerleaders and mascots won't be allowed on the field during the 2020 NFL season.
USATODAY.com

2020 NFL team record projections 2.0: Can Cam Newton push Patriots into playoffs?

 The first game of the NFL regular season is just weeks away, and plenty is still unclear. But Nate Davis has an idea of how the year will shake out.
USATODAY.com

Kansas City, Missouri Kansas City, Missouri City in western Missouri

Thom Brennaman apologizes for using homophobic slur during Reds-Royals broadcast

 Fox Sports Ohio broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a homophobic slur during the telecast of a Reds-Royals doubleheader in Kansas City.
USATODAY.com

Secret Santa brings pre-Christmas cheer

 Each year an anonymous Kansas City businessman dons a red coat and travels to different cities across America to distribute $100 bills to strangers. Steve..
CBS News

Man Charged With Murdering 4-Year-Old Whose Killing Prompted U.S. Anti-Crime Operation

 The Justice Department last month named an operation to combat violent crime in cities after LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he slept in an..
NYTimes.com
AMC Theatres to Reopen U.S. Screens With 15-Cent Movie Tickets | THR News [Video]

AMC Theatres to Reopen U.S. Screens With 15-Cent Movie Tickets | THR News

AMC Theatres will reopen its U.S. screens on Aug. 20 with 15-cent movie ticket pricing, recalling the cost of attending the chain's first Kansas City location in 1920.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:34Published

Missouri Missouri State in the central United States

Missouri couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters 'to speak at Republican convention'

 Mark and Patricia McCloskey were filmed pointing guns at racial justice demonstrators in June.
BBC News

Old Missouri Jail Getting Major Interest on Housing Market

 The Missouri home doubling as a mini jailhouse is rocking on the open market and whoever snaps it up seems primed to it turn it into a big money-making venture...
TMZ.com

Ryan Ferguson released from jail

 29-year-old Ryan Ferguson spent almost a decade in a Missouri prison for a murder he always insisted he did not commit. He is a free man thanks in part to years..
CBS News

Native Americans in the United States Native Americans in the United States Indigenous peoples of the United States (except Hawaii)

Congress addresses crisis of missing and murdered Native American women

 Bipartisan lawmakers in Congress have introduced bills to address the crisis of missing and murdered Native American women. CBS News reporter Grace Segers joins..
CBS News

‘We’ve Already Survived an Apocalypse’: Indigenous Writers Are Changing Sci-Fi

 Long underrepresented in genre fiction, Native American and First Nations authors are reshaping its otherworldly (but still often Eurocentric) worlds.
NYTimes.com

Indians can now fly to US, UK, Canada, UAE Under 'Air Bubble' Agreement, all visas permitted

 It must be noted that India has not allowed entry of all types of visa holders into the country except for those holding essential visa approved by the Ministry..
DNA

Chiefs fans allowed at Arrowhead this season [Video]

Chiefs fans allowed at Arrowhead this season

Chiefs Kingdom is split on the team’s new attendance plan.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:24Published
Patrick Mahomes on Black Lives Matter, lessons he's learned, & where to go from here | QB7 [Video]

Patrick Mahomes on Black Lives Matter, lessons he's learned, & where to go from here | QB7

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes discusses the Black Lives Matter movement for social justice with Michael Vick. The reigning Super Bowl MVP said he's learned valuable lessons as a public..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:41Published
Mayor Lucas on Chiefs allowing fans [Video]

Mayor Lucas on Chiefs allowing fans

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas shared his thoughts on allowing fans at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:00Published