Healdsburg Residents Flee Advancing Walbridge Fire Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:00s - Published 10 minutes ago Healdsburg Residents Flee Advancing Walbridge Fire Many residents on the west side of Healdsburg had evacuated by late Thursday night, as the Walbridge Fire quickly advanced. Andrea Nakano reports. (8-20-20) 0

