Justice Department Seeking To Reinstate Death Penalty Against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

Attorney General William Barr on Thursday said the Justice Department will seek to reinstate a death...



Tweets about this Sugiyama RT @chicagotribune: The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to reinstate the death penalty for the man convicted of carrying out the 2013… 5 hours ago Chicago Tribune The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to reinstate the death penalty for the man convicted of carrying out the… https://t.co/g8lEDofIKb 12 hours ago