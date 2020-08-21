Global  
 

Joe Biden accepts presidential nomination on final night of the Democratic National Convention

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Joe Biden accepts presidential nomination on final night of the Democratic National Convention
Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday.

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Boy with stutter steals show in emotional speech praising Biden [Video]

Boy with stutter steals show in emotional speech praising Biden

A 13-year-old boy with a stutter stole the show at the Democratic NationalConvention as he gave an emotional endorsement of Joe Biden. BraydenHarrington sat in his home, speaking to a mobile phone camera and readingcarefully from a piece of paper.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:57Published

Biden’s Big Moment

 He never would have imagined the circumstances of this speech, but he managed to make the most of it.
NYTimes.com

Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US 'season of darkness'

 WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to be a unifying “ally of the light” who would move an America..
WorldNews

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Steph Curry and family endorse Joe Biden in Democratic National Convention video

 Steph Curry, his wife Ayesha and daughters Riley and Ryan appeared in a DNC video Thursday night to endorse Joe Biden for president.
USATODAY.com

Takeaways from the Democratic National Convention

 Many of the most powerful speeches were delivered by everyday Americans.
CBS News

Democratic National Convention: Brayden Harrington says Joe Biden helped him with stutter in 'inspiring' speech

 A boy's speech at the 2020 Democratic Convention has brought viewers to tears and inspired others, as he explained how Joe Biden bonded with him over having a..
New Zealand Herald

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

In Harris, multiracial Americans see themselves

 Kamala Harris' historic nomination for U.S. vice president on the Democratic ticket is challenging multicultural America's emphasis on labels. (Aug. 19)
 
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories August 21 A

 Here's the latest for Friday, August 21st: Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination; Former Democratic candidates speak to virtual convention; California..
USATODAY.com

Photos: Joe Biden accepts presidential nomination on final night of Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention concluded its fourth and final night Thursday with former Vice...
Denver Post - Published


Joe Biden pledges a 'new path' as he accepts Democratic presidential nomination

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has accepted his party's nomination on the final day of...
SBS - Published


A 13-year-old with a stutter gave the Democratic convention's best speech

The fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention wrapped up on Thursday night with a...
Mashable - Published


Eye On The Day 8/21 [Video]

Eye On The Day 8/21

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president, President Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon was arrested, and a possible German..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:23Published
The DNC ends with Joe Biden accepting the nomination [Video]

The DNC ends with Joe Biden accepting the nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:59Published
95-year-old Michigan vet and Republican says he's voting against Trump during DNC [Video]

95-year-old Michigan vet and Republican says he's voting against Trump during DNC

95-year-old Michigan vet and Republican says he's voting against Trump during DNC

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:15Published