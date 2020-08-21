Joe Biden accepts presidential nomination on final night of the Democratic National Convention

A 13-year-old boy with a stutter stole the show at the Democratic NationalConvention as he gave an emotional endorsement of Joe Biden. BraydenHarrington sat in his home, speaking to a mobile phone camera and readingcarefully from a piece of paper.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:57Published
Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination for president, President Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon was arrested, and a possible German..