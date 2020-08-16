Global  
 

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin

Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot.

The 32-year-old has been the WBC’snumber-one contender for over two years and knows victory on Saturday nightguarantees him a bout with the winner of the trilogy fight between currentchampion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.


