Ben Affleck to play Batman in 'The Flash' movie

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Ben Affleck will reprise the role of Batman in Ezra Miller's upcoming The Flash movie.


Ana de Armas treats birthday boy Ben Affleck to custom motorcycle [Video]

Ana de Armas treats birthday boy Ben Affleck to custom motorcycle

Actress Ana de Armas surprised her boyfriend Ben Affleck on Saturday by presenting him with the keys to a custom motorcycle for his birthday.

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Ride Motorcycle on 48th Birthday

 Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas hit the road Saturday on a brand new motorcycle, and it looks like a birthday present as Ben inches closer to 50. Ben actually just..
After saving Gotham City, Batkid returns home

 Miles Scott - otherwise known as Batkid - returned home with his family after experiencing an adventure of a lifetime. Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and..
5-year-old leukemia patient gets wish to be Batman for a day

 Thousands came together in San Francisco to make 5-year-old Miles Scott's wish to be Batman for a day come true. Carter Evans reports.
Mission: Impossible sequel and The Batman allowed to resume filming in U.K. [Video]

Mission: Impossible sequel and The Batman allowed to resume filming in U.K.

Tom Cruise’s new Mission Impossible action blockbuster and Robert Pattinson’s highly-anticipated debut as Batman are among the projects given the green light to resume filming in the U.K.

Ben Affleck to Reprise Batman Role in 'The Flash' Movie!

Here’s some news you may not have been expecting: Ben Affleck is officially returning as Batman in...
Ben Affleck to reprise role as Batman in 'The Flash' [Video]

Ben Affleck to reprise role as Batman in 'The Flash'

Ben Affleck is set to join Michael Keaton in returning to the role of Batman in 'The Flash'.

Trending: Ben Affleck Back As The Bat [Video]

Trending: Ben Affleck Back As The Bat

Ben Affleck will reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming film "The Flash."

Top 20 Most Satisfying Movie Endings of All Time [Video]

Top 20 Most Satisfying Movie Endings of All Time

Now that’s how you leave an audience satisfied! For this list, we’re looking at the most effective and fulfilling live-action movie endings.

