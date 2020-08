Related videos from verified sources Denver7 News 6 A.M. | Friday, August 21



Watch part 1 of Denver7 News 6 A.M. | Friday, August 21 Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 10:42 Published 4 hours ago J&K LG offers prayers at Vaishno Devi Shrine, inspects facilities for pilgrims



Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offered prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine on Friday. Sinha prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the union territory. The LG was accompanied.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:30 Published 4 hours ago Watch: Indore police make two criminals do sit-ups before public



Indore Police on Friday made two accused do sit-ups in the middle of a road. Incident took place in Dwarkapuri in Madhya Padesh. The two men had absconded after attacking a person on August 11 with.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30 Published 6 hours ago