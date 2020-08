Friday 4 p.m. COVID-19 update

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:58s - Published 16 minutes ago

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS AND HAVEMORE LATER IN OUR NEWSCAST.WITHIN THE LAST HOUR, THE BLUEVALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNOUNCEDPLANS FOR ITS NEW SCHOOL YEAR.EMILY: ALL MIDDLETON HIGH SCHOOLSTUDENTS WILL START THE YEARWITH VIRTUAL LEARNING.THEY ARE SUSPENDING ATHLETICPRACTICES TOMORROW.THIS PLAN WILL BE IN PLACE UNTILOCTOBER 2.THE DISTRICT WILL REVISIT DATATO DETERMINE HOW TO MOVEFORWARD.KELLY: OFFICIALS IN PLATTECOUNTY ALSO ANNOUNCINGELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS WILLLEARN IN PERSON.MIDDLETON HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTSWILL BE UNDER A HYBRID PLAN.THEY ARE DEFERRING A DECISIONABOUT SPORTS TO THE HIGH SCHOOLATHLETIC SPORTS ASSOCIATION.EMILY: THEY SAY FALL SPORTS WILLGO ON AS PLANNED FOR NOW.THEY MUST FOLLOW COVID-19 SAFETYPRECAUTIONS.THE GREATER SUBURBAN CONFERENCEWILL VOTE ON MONDAY TO DETERMINEWHAT SPORTS WILL LOOK LIKE.PEOPLE IN NORTH KANSAS CITY WILLHAVE TO WEAR MASKS IN PUBLICUNTIL NEXT YEAR.THE CITY’S CURRENT MASK ORDERWAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ONSUNDAY.BUT TODAY, THE MAYOR EXTENDED ITUNTIL AT LEAST JANUARY 16.THE CITY IS ALSO BANNING ANYGATHERINGS WITH MORE THAN 50PEOPLE ON CITY PROPERTY UNLESSTHE CITY SPONSORS THE EVENT.THE ANNOUNCEMENT COMES JUST AWEEK AFTER MAYOR QUINTON LUCASEXTENDED KANSAS CITY’S MASKREQUIREMENT TO JANUARY 16.KELLY: WE’RE TRACKING NEW CASESOF THE CORONAVIRUS ON BOTH SIDESOF THE STATE LINE.KANSAS IS REPORTING 966 NEWCASES SINCE WEDNESDAY.MISSOURI IS REPORTING 1200 NEWCASES SINCE YESTERDAY.TO GIVE YOU A BETTER IDEA OF THESPREAD OF THE VIRUS OVER THEPAST SEVEN DAYS, 12.8% OF TESTSARE COMING BACK POSITIVE INKANSAS.IN MISSOURI, IT’S 10.6%.THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS JUSTABOVE 6%.WE’VE JUST LEARNED THISAFTERNOON, ONE OF THE AREA’SFAVORITE FALL EVENTS WON’THAPPEN THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.THE RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL INBONNER SPRINGS HAS BEENCANCELED.ORGANIZERS SAY CURRENT STATEDIRECTIVES WILL NOT ALLOW THEFESTIVAL TO OPEN.THEY’RE LOOKING FOR ADDITIONALACTIVITIES THAT CAN FIT UNDERTHE STATE’S PANDEMIC GUIDELINES.THE RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL W