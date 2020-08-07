Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gulf Coast On High Alert As They Anticipate Two Tropical Storms

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Gulf Coast On High Alert As They Anticipate Two Tropical Storms

Gulf Coast On High Alert As They Anticipate Two Tropical Storms

Residents from Florida all the way to Texas are preparing for two tropical systems. According to CNN, the storms could impact the coastal regions in the coming days.

The first system being monitored is Tropical Storm Laura, which is about 250 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

A hurricane watch is also in effect from Punta Herrero to Cancun, Mexico.

A warning has been issued for the Bay Islands of Honduras as well.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jb_weather

Forecaster John Only two other times have seen 2 different storms in the Gulf at the same time. If this forecast pans out this way,… https://t.co/xhW1AeV4dF 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking Tropical Storms Josephine and Kyle [Video]

Tracking Tropical Storms Josephine and Kyle

CBS4's Jennifer Correa is tracking not one, but two tropical storms

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:31Published
Tracking Two Tropical Storms In The Atlantic, Josephine and Kyle [Video]

Tracking Two Tropical Storms In The Atlantic, Josephine and Kyle

There are two tropical storms in the Atlantic, Josephine and Kyle, and thankfully neither one is a threat.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:14Published
Weather Experts Label 2020 Hurricane Season ‘Extremely Active’ [Video]

Weather Experts Label 2020 Hurricane Season ‘Extremely Active’

Weather Experts Label 2020 Hurricane Season ‘Extremely Active’ The research team at Colorado State University (CSU) is predicting 24 named storms before the end of the year. 12 total hurricanes and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:55Published