US Gulf Coast Prepares For Two Tropical Storms

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:24s - Published
US Gulf Coast Prepares For Two Tropical Storms

US Gulf Coast Prepares For Two Tropical Storms

All eyes are on rare, back-to-back storms in the Gulf.

Marco and Laura are both expected to strike the US Gulf Coast.


The Gulf Coast preps for two tropical storms to make landfall

Millions of Americans are on high alert along the Gulf Coast as two tropical storms are threatening...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsIndependentUSATODAY.com


2 tropical storms pose potential double threat to U.S. Gulf Coast

Two tropical storms advanced across the Caribbean on Saturday as potentially historic threats to the...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •HinduSeattlePI.comCBS News


Louisiana governor warns of powerful "one-two punch" as tropical storms barrel toward Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Laura has already had a deadly impact as it barrels toward the U.S. mainland, killing...
CBS News - Published


Power companies are preparing for hurricane Marco and Laura

Power companies are preparing for hurricane Marco and Laura

Power companies in Mississippi are preparing for the possible effects of hurricane Marco and Laura.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:03Published
MEMA Director talks preparations for storms

MEMA Director talks preparations for storms

With Marco being upgraded to a category one hurricane, and Laura preparing to enter the gulf, MEMA Director Greg Michel had a message to Mississippians today on what to expect from the storms for the..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:12Published
Jeff Ray's Weather Forecast

Jeff Ray's Weather Forecast

Rain chances in North Texas with two tropical systems heading toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:15Published