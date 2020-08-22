US Gulf Coast Prepares For Two Tropical Storms
All eyes are on rare, back-to-back storms in the Gulf.
Marco and Laura are both expected to strike the US Gulf Coast.
Power companies are preparing for hurricane Marco and LauraPower companies in Mississippi are preparing for the possible effects of hurricane Marco and Laura.
MEMA Director talks preparations for stormsWith Marco being upgraded to a category one hurricane, and Laura preparing to enter the gulf, MEMA Director Greg Michel had a message to Mississippians today on what to expect from the storms for the..
Jeff Ray's Weather ForecastRain chances in North Texas with two tropical systems heading toward the U.S. Gulf Coast.