Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More

Hurricane Laura is categorized as a Category 3 storm, but could strengthen into a Category 4. Experts predict that the storm could become a Category 4 storm sometime today before it slams into the coast. According to CNN, the coastal regions of eastern Texas and Louisiana are on high alert going into the night. The storm is currently packing 115 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
"This could be a catastrophic, life threatening event," said Ken Graham, the National Hurricane Center Director for NOAA's National Weather Service, adding that Laura is "a very healthy storm, and what that tells us is there's still actually room for further intensification."