Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:36s
The National Hurricane Center isn’t holding back on its warnings about Hurricane Laura.

They are saying the storm will bring “unsurvivable storm surge” to the Gulf Coast.

This is the weather of nightmares and it’s less than 12 hours away from making landfall.

Though Laura threatens communities up and down the Gulf Coast, reports Gizmodo.

Port Arthur, Texas is a low-income city and has a 23% population of immigrants.


Dangerous Storm Surge Threatens US Coast [Video]

Dangerous Storm Surge Threatens US Coast

Hurricane Laura is categorized as a Category 3 storm, but could strengthen into a Category 4. Experts predict that the storm could become a Category 4 storm sometime today before it slams into the coast. According to CNN, the coastal regions of eastern Texas and Louisiana are on high alert going into the night. The storm is currently packing 115 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' [Video]

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Hurricane Laura could be 'catastrophic' -NHC [Video]

Hurricane Laura could be 'catastrophic' -NHC

"This could be a catastrophic, life threatening event," said Ken Graham, the National Hurricane Center Director for NOAA's National Weather Service, adding that Laura is "a very healthy storm, and what that tells us is there's still actually room for further intensification."

Republican National Convention to go on amid hurricane threat

 With President Trump largely focused on the Republican National Convention this week, he has shown a noticeable lack of public interest in preparations for the..
Hurricane Laura expected to bring catastrophic storm surge

 Hurricane Laura is expected to bring an "unsurvivable" storm surge and it can possibly become a Category 5 storm before it strikes the Gulf Coast. Lonnie Quinn..
Millions brace for impact as Hurricane Laura becomes Category 4 storm

 Hurricane Laura has exploded into a monster Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Wednesday. Omar Villafranca has the..
Residents flee as Hurricane Laura takes aim at the Gulf Coast

 Families in Beaumont, Texas, are among many rushing out of town before Hurricane Laura makes landfall. Some are taking refuge in hotels because of coronavirus..
Congressman Dan Crenshaw focuses RNC speech on "America's heroes"

 Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a former combat veteran, spoke at the Republican National Convention on "America's heroes," but not President Trump. Watch his..
Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm, to make landfall near Texas-Louisiana border

 Hurricane Laura is forecast to be the strongest storm to ever make landfall along the western Louisiana and north Texas coast, with winds of at least 145 mph and..
Forecasters Issue Dire Warnings for Hurricane Laura

 Winds of about 150 miles per hour and a storm surge that meteorologists are calling “unsurvivable” are expected to barrage the Louisiana and Texas coasts as..
Hurricane Laura upgraded to Category 3 storm

Hurricane Laura, now upgraded to a Category 3 storm, is poised to make landfall along the Gulf Coast...
SarahAnsbro

Ansb RT @EricHolthaus: Hurricane Laura is heading directly for Lake Charles, Louisiana, a majority Black city with metro area population of 225,… 10 seconds ago

greteoanes

go ✨ Port Arthur is a town with a large Black and Latino pop. It is hasn’t recovered from Harvey and Laura is headed str… https://t.co/tC06irmtIM 2 minutes ago

emmaphf

Emma Fisher RT @billmckibben: Important piece--Port Arthur TX is a poster child for environmental injustice, and it is smack in the path of #HurricaneL… 2 minutes ago


Thousands leave gulf coast ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall [Video]

Thousands leave gulf coast ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.

Biloxi Fire Department ready to help with Hurricane Laura relief [Video]

Biloxi Fire Department ready to help with Hurricane Laura relief

As the Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura, the Biloxi Fire Department is already preparing to provide assistance to those affected by the storm.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Talks Hurricane Laura and the Challenges Louisiana has Faced with COVID-19 [Video]

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Talks Hurricane Laura and the Challenges Louisiana has Faced with COVID-19

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Talks Hurricane Laura and the Challenges Louisiana has Faced with COVID-19

