Watch: 22 cops, who recovered from Covid, donate plasma in Surat

The police officials donated plasma in in Gujarat's Surat.

The cops have recently recovered from the novel coronavirus.

Plasma donation is donation of blood by a person who has recovered from Covid-19.

Plasma acts as an antibody against coronavirus in Covid patients.

Surat City Commissioner, Ajay Kumar Tomar said, "Around 67 Surat police personnel tested positive for Covid.

Many of them have recovered and are back on duty.

As many as 22 cops came forward to donate plasma.

The donation camp was held at Surat Commissioner Office Campus."