Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Prominent Kremlin critic, who is in coma after a suspected poisoning, is evacuated to Berlin for medical care.


Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a Siberian Hospital since Thursday after a suspected poisoning has arrived in Germany for treatment...
CBS News
Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published
A plane carrying a Russian dissident in a coma after a suspected poisoningleft for a German hospital on Saturday after prolonged wrangling over AlexeiNavalny’s condition and treatment. The plane could be seen taking off from anairport in the Siberian city of Omsk just after 8am local time. Mr Navalny, a44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of RussianPresident Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive careunit in Omsk on Thursday. His supporters believe tea he drank was laced withpoison — and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and the delay intransferring him to a top German hospital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Critic of Russian government may have been poisoned. It's the latest claim of treachery against Russia.

 In the annals of Russian history, this week's case of opposition figure Alexei Navalny is the latest of unusual, even exotic assassination claims.
USATODAY.com

Alexei Navalny, the fierce critic of the Kremlin who is in a coma, is too unstable to be evacuated, doctors treating him say. But his supporters believe he was poisoned and the authorities are playing for time. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published

Alexei Navalny: German doctors say Kremlin critic can be airlifted

 The medics appear to contradict Russian doctors who say the comatose Kremlin critic cannot be moved.
BBC News

Kremlin critic Navalny too unwell to be moved from Siberian hospital - doctor

 OMSK, Russia (Reuters) - The head doctor treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital said on Friday the...
WorldNews

Russian opposition leader, in coma after suspected poisoning, arrives in Berlin

 Two days after a suspected poisoning, a hospital in Germany said extensive tests were being carried out.
CBS News

Alexei Navalny: Putin critic taken to airport for flight to Germany

 The Russian opposition activist is being flown to Berlin for treatment, after falling ill in Siberia.
BBC News

Russia to let Navalny fly to Berlin for treatment

 Russian doctors have given a dissident who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning permission to be transferred abroad for medical treatment, a senior medic..
WorldNews

A plane carrying Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning,...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Traces of industrial chemicals were found on the Russian politician's clothes and fingers, the head doctor says.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:55Published
Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they havenot found any indication that the Kremlin critic was poisoned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Moscow municipal deputy and associate of Alexei Navalny, Konstantin Jankauskas, tells Euronews he refutes the claim that no poison was found in the opposition politician's blood.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:46Published