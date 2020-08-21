Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. Lauren Anthony reports.
A plane carrying a Russian dissident in a coma after a suspected poisoningleft for a German hospital on Saturday after prolonged wrangling over AlexeiNavalny’s condition and treatment. The plane could be seen taking off from anairport in the Siberian city of Omsk just after 8am local time. Mr Navalny, a44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of RussianPresident Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive careunit in Omsk on Thursday. His supporters believe tea he drank was laced withpoison — and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and the delay intransferring him to a top German hospital.
Alexei Navalny, the fierce critic of the Kremlin who is in a coma, is too unstable to be evacuated, doctors treating him say. But his supporters believe he was poisoned and the authorities are playing for time. Lucy Fielder reports.