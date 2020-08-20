Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany

A plane carrying a Russian dissident in a coma after a suspected poisoningleft for a German hospital on Saturday after prolonged wrangling over AlexeiNavalny’s condition and treatment.

The plane could be seen taking off from anairport in the Siberian city of Omsk just after 8am local time.

Mr Navalny, a44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of RussianPresident Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive careunit in Omsk on Thursday.

His supporters believe tea he drank was laced withpoison — and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and the delay intransferring him to a top German hospital.