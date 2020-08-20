Global  
 

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany

A plane carrying a Russian dissident in a coma after a suspected poisoningleft for a German hospital on Saturday after prolonged wrangling over AlexeiNavalny’s condition and treatment.

The plane could be seen taking off from anairport in the Siberian city of Omsk just after 8am local time.

Mr Navalny, a44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of RussianPresident Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive careunit in Omsk on Thursday.

His supporters believe tea he drank was laced withpoison — and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and the delay intransferring him to a top German hospital.


Critic of Russian government may have been poisoned. It's the latest claim of treachery against Russia.

 In the annals of Russian history, this week's case of opposition figure Alexei Navalny is the latest of unusual, even exotic assassination claims.
Alexei Navalny: Putin critic taken to airport for flight to Germany

 The Russian opposition activist is being flown to Berlin for treatment, after falling ill in Siberia.
Russia to let Navalny fly to Berlin for treatment

 Russian doctors have given a dissident who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning permission to be transferred abroad for medical treatment, a senior medic..
Russia Needs an Investigation into Navalny’s Illness

 Consider this agonizing moment for Yulia Navalnaya. Her husband, Alexei Navalny, is fighting for his life on a ventilator in a hospital in the Siberian city of..
Players and fans celebrate as Sevilla arrives back at team hotel after Europa win [Video]

Players and fans celebrate as Sevilla arrives back at team hotel after Europa win

VIDEO SHOWS: SEVILLA PLAYERS AND FANS CELEBRATING EUROPA LEAGUE WIN AFTER TEAM ARRIVES AT THE TEAM HOTEL SHOWS: COLOGNE, GERMANY (AUGUST 21, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. VARIOUS SEVILLA TEAM BUS

Russia Navalny 'poisoning': German doctors allowed access to the politician [Video]

Russia Navalny 'poisoning': German doctors allowed access to the politician

Traces of industrial chemicals were found on the Russian politician's clothes and fingers, the head doctor says.

Alexei Navalny: German doctors say Kremlin critic can be airlifted

 The medics appear to contradict Russian doctors who say the comatose Kremlin critic cannot be moved.
Russian doctors say ‘no trace’ of poison in Navalny, refuse evacuation

 Doctors treating Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Friday there was no evidence to back claims he was poisoned, as aides accused authorities of..
Kremlin critic Navalny too unwell to be moved from Siberian hospital - doctor

 OMSK, Russia (Reuters) - The head doctor treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a Siberian hospital said on Friday the...
Protests held over Navalny's suspected poisoning

Protesters have gathered in several Russian cities in support of Russian opposition leader Alexei...
Is Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on the Kremlin's poison kill list?

Is Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on the Kremlin's poison kill list? Words by ITV News Editor Emma Burrows Polonium-210, Novichok, nerve-blocking agents. The poisons...
Russian doctors say Navalny wasn't poisoned, refuse transfer to German hospital

Russian doctors treating opposition leader Alexei Navalny don't believe he was poisoned and refused...
'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate [Video]

'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate

Moscow municipal deputy and associate of Alexei Navalny, Konstantin Jankauskas, tells Euronews he refutes the claim that no poison was found in the opposition politician's blood. View on euronews

No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say [Video]

No indication Navalny was poisoned, Russian doctors say

Russian doctors treating opposition politician Alexei Navalny say they havenot found any indication that the Kremlin critic was poisoned.

Supporters of Navalny gather in St. Petersburg in wake of alleged poisoning [Video]

Supporters of Navalny gather in St. Petersburg in wake of alleged poisoning

A small group of advocates for Alexei Navalny congregated in St. Petersburg on Thursday (August 20) to show support. Footage shows a couple of supporters bearing placards of the opposition..

