PM backs investigation into suspected poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny

The Prime Minister has confirmed the UK backs a “transparent investigation”into the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

MrNavalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of RussianPresident Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back toMoscow from Siberia on Thursday August 20, and was taken to a hospital in thecity of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.


Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

France voices outrage over Navalny 'poisoning' [Video]

France voices outrage over Navalny 'poisoning'

Navalny Ally Says Only Putin Could Have Authorized Suspected Poisoning

 A senior ally of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he believed only President Vladimir Putin could have authorized the suspected..
Kremlin dismisses claims that Putin foe was poisoned as "empty noise"

 Putin's spokesman says it "cannot be true" that Russian officials poisoned Alexei Navalny, and Moscow won't "take it seriously."
Kremlin dismisses international calls for Navalny investigation [Video]

Kremlin dismisses international calls for Navalny investigation

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

Navalny and Russia’s arsenal of exotic poisons

 Nerve agent was apparently used on Putin critic Alexei Navalny – and Russia has a history of poisonings.
Kremlin sees no need to investigate Navalny illness [Video]

Kremlin sees no need to investigate Navalny illness

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances leading up to opposition politician Alexei Navalny's illness. It went on to label a German clinic's initial diagnosis of poisoning as not yet conclusive. Adam Reed reports.

Omsk Omsk City in Omsk Oblast, Russia

Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin [Video]

Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has left Omsk, Siberia, and is now in Berlin, Germany, for further medical care. CNN reports the 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption blogger felt gravely ill on a flight to Moscow from Tomsk on Thursday, in a suspected poisoning. Navalny, 44, is now in a coma, but it took until Friday for Russian doctors to give his team permission to move him.

Navalny evacuated to Germany for medical treatment [Video]

Navalny evacuated to Germany for medical treatment

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. Lauren Anthony reports.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany [Video]

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany

A plane carrying a Russian dissident in a coma after a suspected poisoningleft for a German hospital on Saturday after prolonged wrangling over AlexeiNavalny’s condition and treatment. The plane could be seen taking off from anairport in the Siberian city of Omsk just after 8am local time. Mr Navalny, a44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of RussianPresident Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive careunit in Omsk on Thursday. His supporters believe tea he drank was laced withpoison — and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and the delay intransferring him to a top German hospital.

Russia to let Navalny fly to Berlin for treatment

 Russian doctors have given a dissident who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning permission to be transferred abroad for medical treatment, a senior medic..
Siberia Siberia Geographical region in Russia

The poisoning of Alexei Navalny is a press freedom story

 Last Thursday, Alexei Navalny drank a cup of tea in a Russian airport, which is a risky thing to do when you’re a prominent opponent of the country’s..
Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning [Video]

Putin critic Navalny under guard after likely poisoning

Germany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin had most likely been poisoned while campaigning in Siberia. Joe Davies reports.

Comatose Russian opposition leader visited by wife and aide in Berlin hospital

 Alexei Navalny's wife and a top aide visited him Sunday in a Berlin hospital where the comatose Russian dissident is being treated by German doctors after a..
Putin critic Alexei Navalny in coma after possible poisoning

Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin, is fighting...
Putin critic Alexei Navalny's 'poisoning' is the latest in a long line of alleged Kremlin-backed hits

Russian politician Alexei Navalny is fighting for his life Thursday afternoon, hooked up to a...
France offers to help Alexei Navalny after alleged poisoning as world leaders react

French President Emmanuel Macron has offered his country's help to Russian opposition leader Alexei...
No need for Kremlin to investigate Navalny illness [Video]

No need for Kremlin to investigate Navalny illness

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances leading up to opposition politician Alexei Navalny's illness. It went on to label a German clinic's initial..

Tests indicate Putin critic Navalny poisoned [Video]

Tests indicate Putin critic Navalny poisoned

The German Chancellor has called on Russia to investigate after tests indicated Putin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned.

German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning [Video]

German hospital: Clinical findings point to Navalny's poisoning

Tests on the Russian opposition politician show evidence of poisoning but his life not in danger, Berlin hospital says.

