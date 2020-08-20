PM backs investigation into suspected poisoning of Putin critic Alexei Navalny

The Prime Minister has confirmed the UK backs a “transparent investigation”into the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
MrNavalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of RussianPresident Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back toMoscow from Siberia on Thursday August 20, and was taken to a hospital in thecity of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances leading up to opposition politician Alexei Navalny's illness. It went on to label a German clinic's initial diagnosis of poisoning as not yet conclusive. Adam Reed reports.
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has left Omsk, Siberia, and is now in Berlin, Germany, for further medical care. CNN reports the 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption blogger felt gravely ill on a flight to Moscow from Tomsk on Thursday, in a suspected poisoning. Navalny, 44, is now in a coma, but it took until Friday for Russian doctors to give his team permission to move him.
Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. Lauren Anthony reports.
A plane carrying a Russian dissident in a coma after a suspected poisoningleft for a German hospital on Saturday after prolonged wrangling over AlexeiNavalny's condition and treatment. The plane could be seen taking off from anairport in the Siberian city of Omsk just after 8am local time. Mr Navalny, a44-year-old politician and corruption investigator who is one of RussianPresident Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive careunit in Omsk on Thursday. His supporters believe tea he drank was laced withpoison — and that the Kremlin is behind both his illness and the delay intransferring him to a top German hospital.
Germany said on Monday it had placed Alexei Navalny under guard in hospital after determining that the long-time critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin had most likely been poisoned while campaigning in Siberia. Joe Davies reports.