Alexei Navalny's health condition 'very worrying'

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has left Omsk, Siberia, and is now in Berlin, Germany, for further medical care. CNN reports the 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption blogger felt gravely ill on a flight to Moscow from Tomsk on Thursday, in a suspected poisoning. Navalny, 44, is now in a coma, but it took until Friday for Russian doctors to give his team permission to move him.
