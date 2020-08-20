Alexei Navalny's health condition 'very worrying'

Prominent Kremlin critic, in coma after a suspected poisoning, arrived in Berlin for medical care.

Alexei Navalny has landed in Germany for medical treatment after suspect 'poisoning' He landed in Berlin on Saturday morning after Russian doctors said he was 'stable' enough to travel.

Navalny evacuated to Germany for medical treatment Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. Lauren Anthony reports.

Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany Prominent Kremlin critic, who is in coma after a suspected poisoning, is evacuated to Berlin for medical care.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a stable condition after arriving in Berlin by air ambulance on Saturday following a suspected poisoning, the..

Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has left Omsk, Siberia, and is now in Berlin, Germany, for further medical care. CNN reports the 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption blogger felt gravely ill on a flight to Moscow from Tomsk on Thursday, in a suspected poisoning. Navalny, 44, is now in a coma, but it took until Friday for Russian doctors to give his team permission to move him.

‘Poisoned’ Kremlin critic Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital Navalny’s wife believes the delay was to allow whatever substance is in his system to degrade and to make identifying it more difficult.

Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin, is fighting for his life in a coma. Following international uproar,..

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, was...

Neely Ashmun RT @mfiorenews : Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment today, flown out of the Siberian c… 3 hours ago