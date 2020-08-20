Global  
 

Alexei Navalny's health condition 'very worrying'

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Alexei Navalny's health condition 'very worrying'

Alexei Navalny's health condition 'very worrying'

Prominent Kremlin critic, in coma after a suspected poisoning, arrived in Berlin for medical care.


Alexei Navalny Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist

Putin critic Alexei Navalny in coma after possible poisoning

 Alexei Navalny, a prominent critic of the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin, is fighting for his life in a coma. Following international uproar,..
CBS News
‘Poisoned’ Kremlin critic Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital [Video]

‘Poisoned’ Kremlin critic Navalny arrives at Berlin hospital

Navalny’s wife believes the delay was to allow whatever substance is in his system to degrade and to make identifying it more difficult.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published
Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin [Video]

Comatose Russian Dissident Alexey Navalny In Berlin

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has left Omsk, Siberia, and is now in Berlin, Germany, for further medical care. CNN reports the 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption blogger felt gravely ill on a flight to Moscow from Tomsk on Thursday, in a suspected poisoning. Navalny, 44, is now in a coma, but it took until Friday for Russian doctors to give his team permission to move him.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Kremlin critic Navalny ‘stable’ in Berlin: NGO

 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a stable condition after arriving in Berlin by air ambulance on Saturday following a suspected poisoning, the..
WorldNews

Moscow Kremlin Moscow Kremlin fortified complex in Moscow, Russia

Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany [Video]

Plane carrying Russian politician Alexei Navalny lands in Germany

Prominent Kremlin critic, who is in coma after a suspected poisoning, is evacuated to Berlin for medical care.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
Navalny evacuated to Germany for medical treatment [Video]

Navalny evacuated to Germany for medical treatment

Gravely ill Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was evacuated to Germany for medical treatment on Saturday, flown out of the Siberian city of Omsk in an ambulance aircraft and taken to a hospital in Berlin. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:45Published

Berlin Berlin Capital and largest city of Germany

Alexei Navalny has landed in Germany for medical treatment after suspect 'poisoning' [Video]

Alexei Navalny has landed in Germany for medical treatment after suspect 'poisoning'

He landed in Berlin on Saturday morning after Russian doctors said he was 'stable' enough to travel.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Alexei Navalny poisoned with tea in Siberia

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, was...
PRAVDA - Published


Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany [Video]

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany

A plane carrying a Russian dissident in a coma after a suspected poisoningleft for a German hospital on Saturday after prolonged wrangling over AlexeiNavalny’s condition and treatment. The plane..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Doctor gives statement on Russian opposition politician's health [Video]

Doctor gives statement on Russian opposition politician's health

The Deputy Chief Doctor of the hospital in Omsk where opposition politician Alexei Navalny is being treated has given a statement to the press.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Russia: Putin critic poisoned? Alexei Navalny critical, in hospital | Oneindia News [Video]

Russia: Putin critic poisoned? Alexei Navalny critical, in hospital | Oneindia News

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was admitted in a critical condition to a hospital after suspected poisoning according to his spokesperson. 44-year-old Navalny is unconscious, in intensive..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published