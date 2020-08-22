CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: Raw Video As Flames Consume Boulder Creek Homes Early Saturday

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: Saturday Morning UpdateIn this excerpt of Saturday morning's briefing from the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, Cal Fire officials said they made some progress by getting a fire break in the southern part of the fire, but noted..
Firefighters Battling CZU Lightning Complex Hampered by Residents Who Won't EvacuateAs the destruction spreads across the Bay Area some crews in the fire zone are encountering a new danger -- residents refusing to leave. Maria Medina reports. (8-21-20)
South Bay Residents Question SCU Complex Fire Evacuation OrdersA number of people ordered to leave their homes in the area of the SCU Lightning Complex Fires say the evacuation was premature for a fire that posed no immediate threat to their homes. Devin Fehely..