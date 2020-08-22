Global  
 

CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: Raw Video As Flames Consume Boulder Creek Homes Early Saturday

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 05:38s - Published
CZU COMPLEX LIGHTNING FIRE: Raw Video As Flames Consume Boulder Creek Homes Early Saturday
Raw Video As Flames Consume Boulder Creek Homes Early Saturday

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: Saturday Morning Update [Video]

CZU Lightning Complex Fires: Saturday Morning Update

In this excerpt of Saturday morning's briefing from the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, Cal Fire officials said they made some progress by getting a fire break in the southern part of the fire, but noted..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:56Published
Firefighters Battling CZU Lightning Complex Hampered by Residents Who Won't Evacuate [Video]

Firefighters Battling CZU Lightning Complex Hampered by Residents Who Won't Evacuate

As the destruction spreads across the Bay Area some crews in the fire zone are encountering a new danger -- residents refusing to leave. Maria Medina reports. (8-21-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:12Published
South Bay Residents Question SCU Complex Fire Evacuation Orders [Video]

South Bay Residents Question SCU Complex Fire Evacuation Orders

A number of people ordered to leave their homes in the area of the SCU Lightning Complex Fires say the evacuation was premature for a fire that posed no immediate threat to their homes. Devin Fehely..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:21Published