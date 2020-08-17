girlsnvinyl RT @jedimarkus77: Considering the record high Friday close, 5 weeks in a row of positive $SPX closes, EOM and $AAPL / $TSLA split adjusted… 4 hours ago Jedimarkus Considering the record high Friday close, 5 weeks in a row of positive $SPX closes, EOM and $AAPL / $TSLA split adj… https://t.co/vyVP2LM8xZ 5 hours ago Brexit London RT @Breaking911: NASDAQ CLOSES AT RECORD HIGH 15 hours ago Tarun RT @GETAnalysis: GETAnalysis: Hard fought '#Republican limited' #ReliefBills may just keep everybody's #HeadAboveEconomicWater, which is ge… 1 day ago IAM Platform The Big Comeback: S&P 500 Closes At Record High 6 Months After Coronavirus Plunge READ MORE:… https://t.co/2tGgZAXClh 1 day ago Maria_Garcia_Go_Army! @lowrad57 @Hoosiers1986 @JoeBiden Facts from other left leaning "news" sites. Unemployment… https://t.co/ezEE1IFeRZ 1 day ago GETAnalysis.ca RT @GETAnalysis: The hard fought 'Republican limited' #ReliefBills may just keep everybody's head above the #economic water, which is getti… 1 day ago GETAnalysis.ca GETAnalysis: Hard fought '#Republican limited' #ReliefBills may just keep everybody's #HeadAboveEconomicWater, whic… https://t.co/LU6kz0CDDp 1 day ago