S&P 500 Closes At Record High

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s
On Friday, US equities erased early losses and made gains.

S&P 500 closing at a record high following positive economic data.

Existing home sales surged a record 24.7% in July to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.86 million.

Business Insider reports that economists expected a reading of 5.41 million.

Apple led tech stocks higher and posted a record high ahead of its end-of-month stock split.

Oil sank before retracing some losses.


