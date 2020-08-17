S&P 500 Closes At Record High

Warren Buffett's investment in his Apple has easily exceeds his personal fortune. Buffett owns investment conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway. The company spent about $35 billion to buy 245 million Apple shares. Those shares are now worth about $122 billion, representing a gain of more than $80 billion. Buffett's net worth has sunk by $11 billion this year to $78 billion. The decline reflects a drop in Berkshire's share price and his philanthropy.
Thomson Reuters Stocks Buzz analyst Terence Gabriel is concerned that the rally that took the S&P 500 to a new high may not be sustainable. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that the S&P's momentum has not been confirmed by other indices such as the Dow and Russell 2000.
According to a Piper Sandler senior technical research analyst the S&P 500 will continue to gain following its record high on Tuesday. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% to 3,396.5 in Wednesday morning trading. It has gained 4.92% year-to-date through Tuesday's close. The analyst, Craig Johnson told CNBC that charts of lumber, oil, and industrial metals show that the economy is improving.
The Wall Street bear market kicked-off by a global pandemic is in the history books with the benchmark S&P 500 rising to a record close for the first time since February, erasing all COVID-19 losses. Conway G. Gittens has more on the dramatic rebound.
Business Insider reports that Warren Buffett helped Thomas Kaplan become a billionaire. Buffett bought 130 million ounces of silver in the late 1990s, just before Kaplan listed his silver-mining company. Buffett has did Kaplan another favor when he bought a stake in Barrick Gold last quarter. Barrick co-owns the Donlin Creek gold deposit in Alaska with NovaGold, which counts Kaplan as its chairman and largest shareholder. "Lightning has now struck twice. Now I owe him two!"
In July, makeup artist Dessy Joseph filmed a TikTok video where she shared her "secrets" from working at McDonald's. The video went viral, racking up millions of views and hundreds of thousands of subscribers. Business Insider reports she's filmed over 30 videos about her time at McDonalds. Her information comes from her personal experience at a franchise. She said she cannot speak to corporate policies or practices at other restaurants. You can go wild with customizations.
Tesla is one of the hottest stocks on the U.S. Stock Exchange. Data from S3 partners analytics firm say traders betting against Tesla are down $25.4 billion in mark-to-market losses. Business Insider reports that short-seller lost billions after a rally that sent Tesla up 390% this year. Still, short-sellers are not deterred. Tesla is still the top short in the US market. Investors bet $21.3 billion against the company, according S3.
On Thursday, Tesla became the ninth-highest-valued US-listed company. This comes after Tesla share price exceeded $2,000 Business Insider reports that Tesla has seen its stock rocket more than 45% since it announced a 5-for-1 stock split on August 11. Tesla is now more valuable than Walmart. Its market cap is less than $20 billion away from overtaking Johnson & Johnson.