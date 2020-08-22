Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uber Exec Charged With Covering Up Hack

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Uber Exec Charged With Covering Up Hack

Uber Exec Charged With Covering Up Hack

Joseph Sullivan, the former chief of Uber’s security, was charged this week in connection with an alleged cover-up of a massive 2016 hack.

The hack exposed the personal information of some 57 million Uber users.

The federal government said Sullivan tried his hardest to sweep the breech under the rug.

The criminal complaint filed this week in the Northern California’s District Court.

Sullivan told his security staff to keep details about the hack “tightly controlled.” That included lying about the scope of the breach to Uber’s incoming CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who joined the company in 2017.

Sullivan also lied to the share holders, execs, and law enforcement.

He paid off the hackers and made them sign NDAs.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ProPlusTaxi

Rodders RT @kimbarrett: Where Did Jo Sullivan ( uber exec for safety and security for London ) get the $100,00 to pay those hackers ? Did Jo pay fr… 7 minutes ago

Ubergeddon

Uber Hashtag Repository Former Uber Exec Charged With Paying 'Hush Money' to Conceal Data Breach : NPR https://t.co/HfrmXeLKWn 10 minutes ago

jabbadahun

Gary hayter RT @seanpaulday: Former Uber Exec Charged With Paying 'Hush Money' to Conceal Data Breach : NPR https://t.co/opfiRwcDE8 1 hour ago

kimbarrett

kim barrett Where Did Jo Sullivan ( uber exec for safety and security for London ) get the $100,00 to pay those hackers ? Did J… https://t.co/qm1NbYcGB0 2 hours ago