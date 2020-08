Svetlana calls for army to defy Lukashenko Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 04:18s - Published 3 minutes ago Svetlana calls for army to defy Lukashenko The opposition leader of Belarus has called on the army to defy any orders to fire on 'unarmed, peaceful people' who protest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this