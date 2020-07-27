Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spruced-up White House Rose Garden set for first lady speech

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Spruced-up White House Rose Garden set for first lady speech

Spruced-up White House Rose Garden set for first lady speech

The White House Rose Garden has been spruced up in time for its moment in the campaign spotlight.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

White House Rose Garden set for first lady speech

The White House Rose Garden has been spruced up in time for its moment in the campaign spotlight....
USATODAY.com - Published

Melania Trump’s Rose Garden Renovation Gets Torn Up On Twitter: ‘Funeral Home For White Supremacists’

Melania Trump’s Rose Garden Renovation Gets Torn Up On Twitter: ‘Funeral Home For White Supremacists’ First Lady Melania Trump revealed her renovation of the White House Rose Garden, to fairly brutal...
Mediaite - Published

White House Unveils Newly Renovated Rose Garden

The White House unveiled its new and improved Rose Garden on Saturday, days before first lady Melania...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

Richard25336261

Richard Morgan RT @03keirelav: @MollyJongFast The trees have been/will be planted elsewhere if we believe her. They are also crabapple not cherry as is be… 3 minutes ago

ClimbnPrana

Scott Miner 🌊🌊🌊 @BillKristol There are umpteen articles explaining the changes to the Rose Garden and that the crabapple trees have… https://t.co/EMbmyYUmVy 5 minutes ago

KTABTV

KTAB News Spruced-up White House Rose Garden set for first lady speech https://t.co/5wmhhmQwFt 5 minutes ago

WPTV

WPTV Spruced-up White House Rose Garden set for first lady speech https://t.co/IXFozQzseb https://t.co/cDaJJl5u17 6 minutes ago

SenecaWiser

Seneca the Wiser RT @RyanShead: But the Trump family will be the first to use the executive mansion for a political convention. Beyond the first lady’s addr… 10 minutes ago

03keirelav

Buttercream Frosting 🆘 @MollyJongFast The trees have been/will be planted elsewhere if we believe her. They are also crabapple not cherry… https://t.co/ZQjLLKqKFV 11 minutes ago

RyanShead

Ryan Shead But the Trump family will be the first to use the executive mansion for a political convention. Beyond the first la… https://t.co/fuYJL1j7sY 12 minutes ago

StevenHarp_

Steven Harp RT @NBCPolitics: The three weeks of work on the garden, which was done in the spirit of its original 1962 design, were showcased to reporte… 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Newly designed Rose Garden revealed [Video]

Newly designed Rose Garden revealed

First Lady Melania Trump’s finished restoration of the White House Rose Garden was unveiled, Saturday, ahead of her planned RNC speech from the outdoor space next week.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published
Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House [Video]

Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday walked down the steps of the White House North Portico as the coffin of brother Robert Trump was placed in a hearse and departed the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published
Melania Trump Announces Rose Garden 'Renewal' Project [Video]

Melania Trump Announces Rose Garden 'Renewal' Project

First Lady Melania Trump has announced plans to redo the White House Rose Garden to make it more in line with the original design implemented during the 1960s Kennedy administration. Katie Johnston..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:35Published