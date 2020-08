Governor declares state of emergency ahead of 2 tropical storms Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:37s - Published 2 hours ago Governor declares state of emergency ahead of 2 tropical storms Two tropical storms are advancing across the Caribbean, posing potentially historic threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend "THIS MORNING, I SIGNED ANEMERGENCY DECLARATION, SOAS TO GET THINGS PUT IN MOTIONFOOUR PREPARATION." GOVERNORREEVES HOLDING AN EMERGENCPRESS CONFERENCE SATURDAY AS TWOTROPICAL STORMS MAKE THEIR WAYTHROUGH THE CARIBBEAN...TROPICAL STORMS MARCO AND LAURAREEVES URGING ALLMISSISSIPPIANS...ESPECIALLY THOSE ON THE COAST TOMAKEPLANS TO EVACUATE IF THESITUATION CALLSFOR IT.."I WANTED TO REMIND OUR FRIENDSTHROUGHOUT MISSISSIPPI, ANDPARTICULARLY OURFRIENDS ON THE MISSISSIPPI GULFCOAST THAT WE ARE INUNPRECEDENTED TIMES. WE AREDEALING WITH NOT ONLY TWOPOTENTIAL STORMS IN THE GULF OFMEXICO IN THE NEXT FEWHOURS, WE ARE ALSO DEADLING WITHCOVID-19."REEVES ALSO ENCOURAGEDMISSISSIPPIANS TO CONTINUESOCIALDISTANCING...EVEN AS TWO STORMSMAKETHEIR WAY TOWARDS THE STATE..."WHAT WE CANNOT HAVE HAPPEN ISIFTHIS THING IS TO STRENGTHEN ONSUNDAY OR MONDAY TO HAVEMAD RUSH OF PEOPLE INTO OURSHELTERING SPACE, BECAUSEOF COVID-19 WE ARE TRYING VERYHARD TO MAINTAIN SOCIALDISTANCING."AND WITH REPORTS WARNINGTROPICALSTORM LAURA COULD POTENTIALLYBECOMELEVEL ONE HURRICANE, EMERGENCYMANAGEMENT OFFICIALS ARE MAKINGSURE TO PREPARE FOR THE WORST..."EVEN THOUGH WE HAVE A BETTELEVEL OF CONFIDENCE ON WHERETHESE STORM TRACKS ARE GOING, ITIS ANYONE'S GUESSONCE THESE STORMS START SWIMMING STORM SH





