House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays

To home -- over one hundred demonstraters rallied outside the post office in downtown eugene today -- in support of the united states postal service.

Kezi 9 news reporter kate rogerson has more on their message and what they want to be protected.

"whose post office?

Our post office?"

This rally is in response to postmaster general louis dejoy's decision to issue a series of directives which could lead to the delay of mail ahead of the presidential election in november.

'we're taking a really strong stance to remove the postmaster general from his job.

We want the mailboxes back.

We demand the sorting machines back.

And we're just encouraging everyone to get out there and vote" (jason cummings) people like jason cummings, are showing support at their local post offices to stress the importance of an essestial serivce afforded to all americans "we still need to stick to what's been engrained in the constitution" president trump and dejoy say that these actons are not politcally motivated.

"the post office is running as well as it has for a long time.

The democrats want to make it a political issue.

It's not a political issue.

It's really about a correct vote."

(kate on cam) the rally on willamette street was one of 450 nationwide demonstrations as part of a day of action, dubbed save the post office saturday by the moveon organization.

Along with saving the post office, eric richardson - the executive director of eugene's naacp - says that its about making sure people can vote.

"it's hard to vote.

To stand in line, especially now during covid 19.

People are going to be discouraged about standing in line.

They don't want to do it.

So we need a strong vote by mail.

We need a strong postal service."

(eric richardson) richardson and other speakers urged all supporters to come together and use their voice, calling on legistlators to protect the postal service and the election.

"i think all people of good will and good faith need to come out...vote....let their voice be heard...support postal workers.

These are individuals that are supporting families.

This isn't just a polticial issue.

It's a moral issue.

Reporting in eugene, kate rogerson kezi