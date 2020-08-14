Indonesia's Mount Sinabung shoots ash 1,000 feet into the air

Authorities in Indonesia are closely monitoring Mount Sinabung on Sumatra after the volcano shot smoke and ash more than 1,000 metres into the air this morning (August 23rd).

Villagers were advised to stay 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) from the crater and should be aware of the danger of lava, Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said.

Lava and other volcanic material spewed from Mount Sinabung in May 2016 killing seven people.