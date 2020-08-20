Thailand anti-government protests grow as more join rallies
Despite arrests and charges against protest leaders, protesters they will continue fighting for a better future.
Thai soldiers patrol border with Burma amid Covid-19 spikeThai soldiers carrying machine guns patrol the border with Burma amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country.
Dozens of Burmese workers have been caught in recent weeks trying to..
Thai police check boats from neighbouring Burma amid Covid-19 spikeThai police check a river port where ships from Burma bring in cargo goods amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country.
Officials fear that vessels delivering goods and the workers..
Thai students ready for rally to demand changeThey are making unprecedented demands for reform of the monarchy and for the political power of the king to be removed.