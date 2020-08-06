Gemma Collins 'finds love with millionaire businessman'
TV star Gemma Collins is dating millionaire businessman Nadir Gul, according to a report.
Gemma Collins: I was punched in the face for being too popular at schoolFormer 'TOWIE' star Gemma Collins has revealed she was punched in the face by school bullies for being too popular.
Gemma Collins tipped for Strictly Come DancingGemma Collins has been tipped to take part in the upcoming series of 'Strictly Come Dancing' and bookies have placed odds of 16/1 on her winning the show.
Gemma Collins has adopted a polar bearGemma Collins has adopted a polar bear after took a liking to the endangered species while shooting her 'Diva' series at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.