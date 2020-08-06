Global  
 

Gemma Collins 'finds love with millionaire businessman'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:58s - Published
TV star Gemma Collins is dating millionaire businessman Nadir Gul, according to a report.


Gemma Collins: I was punched in the face for being too popular at school [Video]

Gemma Collins: I was punched in the face for being too popular at school

Former 'TOWIE' star Gemma Collins has revealed she was punched in the face by school bullies for being too popular.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published
Gemma Collins tipped for Strictly Come Dancing [Video]

Gemma Collins tipped for Strictly Come Dancing

Gemma Collins has been tipped to take part in the upcoming series of 'Strictly Come Dancing' and bookies have placed odds of 16/1 on her winning the show.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published
Gemma Collins has adopted a polar bear [Video]

Gemma Collins has adopted a polar bear

Gemma Collins has adopted a polar bear after took a liking to the endangered species while shooting her 'Diva' series at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published