Car Drives Through Protesters Blocking Iowa Intersection

Occurred on August 21, 2020 / Iowa City, Iowa, USA Info from Licensor: "I was just watching the BLM protests as they went down the street.

The protesters had blocked an intersection when I noticed that a guy was acting unusually as he spun the wheels while taking off aggressively after turning around.

I'm glad I caught it on video.

When he went through the crowd I was shocked.

I couldn’t believe someone would do that.

It seemed like a deliberate attack.

Luckily no one was injured."