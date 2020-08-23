Car Drives Through Protesters Blocking Iowa Intersection
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Car Drives Through Protesters Blocking Iowa Intersection
Occurred on August 21, 2020 / Iowa City, Iowa, USA Info from Licensor: "I was just watching the BLM protests as they went down the street.
The protesters had blocked an intersection when I noticed that a guy was acting unusually as he spun the wheels while taking off aggressively after turning around.
I'm glad I caught it on video.
When he went through the crowd I was shocked.
I couldn’t believe someone would do that.
It seemed like a deliberate attack.
Luckily no one was injured."