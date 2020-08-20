Global  
 

Fans & players countdown the hours to Champions League final

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:58s - Published
With temperatures soaring in Lisbon the question is whether the players and fans can handle the heat as Bayern Munich play Paris St Germain in the Champions League final.


UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League [Video]

UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the single-game knockout format, used in the Champions League this year from the quarter-final onwards, has produced more exciting soccer than the usual two-legged games and could be revisited in the future.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:51Published
PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview [Video]

PSG v Bayern Munich: Champions League Final preview

Champions League final match preview as Paris Saint-Germain take on BayernMunich.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Uefa to consider using single-game knockout format again

 Uefa might consider revisiting the single-game knockout format in future years following its incorporation in this season's Champions League.
BBC News
Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final [Video]

Fans gather in Lisbon for Champions League 'ghost match' final

It's Champions League final day with a difference as only a handful of fans descend on Lisbon for Sunday's match between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:45Published

Lisbon resembles ghost town ahead of Champions League ghost match final [Video]

Lisbon resembles ghost town ahead of Champions League ghost match final

The quiet streets of Lisbon Lisbon resemble a tourist city out of season on the eve of the UEFA Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:16Published
Anticipation grows in Lisbon on the eve of UEFA Champions League final [Video]

Anticipation grows in Lisbon on the eve of UEFA Champions League final

On the eve of the Champions League final, tourists and Bayern Munich and PSG supporters gathered on Saturday at Lisbon's Praca Dom Pedro IV, in the city centre, where a giant replica of the trophy is displayed.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Sonae ditches partnership with Angola's dos Santos in Portugal's NOS

 LISBON — Portugal’s Sonae has moved to strengthen its position in local telecoms firm NOS by increasing its stake and ditching a partnership with Isabel dos..
WorldNews

'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory [Video]

'We have every chance!' PSG fans ache for Champions League victory

Paris St Germain fans are daring to dream they can win the Champions League for the first time when they face Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:04Published

'The best team v the best player' - what could decide Champions League final?

 BBC Radio 5 Live's European football experts discuss who will win the 2020 Champions League final between Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich.
BBC News

Mbappe ready to make history with PSG [Video]

Mbappe ready to make history with PSG

Paris St Germain striker Kylian Mbappe wants to make history for France by winning the country's first Champions League title in 27 years when they face Bayern Munich in Sunday's final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 07:24Published
Boateng faces fitness test for Bayern as Flick sticks to game plan [Video]

Boateng faces fitness test for Bayern as Flick sticks to game plan

Bayern Munich central defender Jerome Boateng faces a late fitness test for Sunday's Champions League final against Paris St Germain but coach Hansi Flick says whatever the line-up he does not plan to..

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 09:03Published
Bayern Munich fans get excited for final against PSG [Video]

Bayern Munich fans get excited for final against PSG

Bayern Munich fans believe the German champions will claim a sixth European Cup when they play Paris St Germain in Sunday's Champions League final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:46Published